You’ve heard of sibling rivalries, right?
How about a cousin rivalry?
Case in point.
Richard Stallworth and his cousin Stetson Stallworth both played quarterback at Yuma Catholic High School.
And when Richard, seven years behind Stetson, took over the offensive reins in 2020, he said all he wanted to do, was be better than his cousin.
That was all he wanted to do.
Three years later, however, Richard Stallworth wound up not only out-shining his cousin, but pretty much every other high school quarterback in Arizona.
During the 2022 season, which came to a close last month for the Shamrocks in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A State Championship quarterfinal round, Stallworth set two state records – 168 career touchdowns thrown (he threw 52 TD passes in 2022), and 12,590 passing yards (he passed for 3,924 yards in 2022).
He also rushed for five touchdowns.
And that performance earned Stallworth the 2022 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All Region Football Offensive Player of the Year award.
It should come as no surprise that that too is a record, since no other Yuma All Region football player has been named the Offensive Player of the Year three years in a row. Stallworth took the prize in 2021 and 2020 as well.
“Going into my sophomore year I didn’t think about any records, nothing, I just wanted to be better than what my cousin did when he was here,” said Stallworth in an interview with the Yuma Sun. Stetson Stallworth, the son of Steve Stallworth, who is the older brother of Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth, played quarterback for the Shamrocks in 2015.
“Then it got to, ‘Hey you’re pretty close to this (record),’ and every time I heard, ‘Hey you’re close to this one,’ I kept reaching more and more.”
What stayed out of reach was a state championship.
“That’s something I really wanted pretty bad,” said Stallworth. “I went to two (state championship games, 2020 and 2021, in 3A) and lost them. It’s definitely a sour taste in my mouth.
“But I did accomplish a lot of great things here at YC and I’m very proud of what I accomplished. Hopefully I leave a legacy for the next quarterback coming up.
“I’m just grateful for the group of guys we had around, the seniors that stayed and went through all the tough times, who are all graduating together, who played through injuries, like Lorenzo Duran playing with a broken hand.
“We had a lot of tough kids, and even though we were banged up we all played for each other when we needed it.”
That reference to “banged up” players should include Stallworth, since he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the Shamrocks’ fifth game of the season at Verrado High School. He played the remainder of the season with a knee brace, and will soon undergo surgery.
Along with the records Stallworth set in 2022, in 2021 he set the state record for most passing yards in a single season (4,863) and touchdown passes in a single season (67).
The career mark for touchdown passes, it should be noted, includes all levels of 11-man football (2A through Open), and 1A football (eight-man).
“Richard has been a mainstay of our offense for the last three years,” said Rhett Stallworth, Richard’s father.
“It has been fun to watch him grow as a person and a player for the past three years. He has become a student of the game and his ability to recognize what is going on out on the field has been a tremendous asset to our team. He can make all the throws and has a big time arm.
“I have been hard on him because I knew what he was capable of doing. Now that it is all over for him in high school, we can all see what he was capable of doing. He has every major passing record in the state of Arizona. That is a big accomplishment and a huge testament to Richard.”