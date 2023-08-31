Yuma Sun Player of the Week: Yuma Catholic DE/OLB Jaxson Jones

With Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Pasqual and Yuma Catholic getting active in their first week of football last Friday, all seven local teams have played their first football games of the season, giving a full slate of options for this week’s Yuma Sun Player of the Week.
Yuma Catholic traveled to Tempe this past weekend to face fellow 4A heavyweight Marcos de Niza. The Shamrocks won 56-28 on the road, pitching a second half shutout on defense.
Leading the charge on the defensive side of the ball was senior defensive end/outside linebacker Jaxson Jones. The Oregon football commit logged eight total tackles, six for a loss, as well as four sacks for a total loss of 39 yards – a performance worthy of the season’s second Player of the Week honors.
“He was fantastic,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “We were lining him up in different places and moving him around and it created a lot of problems for (Marcos de Niza) to figure out where he was coming from.”
“He pretty much lived in their backfield.”
Asides from his statistical influence with tackles and sacks, the senior’s presence in the backfield also created constant pressure on the opposing quarterback, resulting in QB hurries and bad throws.
With the departure of linebacker Jarred Marquez via graduation to play football at Northern Arizona, Jones becomes the dominant force for YC as both a down lineman and linebacker. Jones had 96 total tackles and 17 sacks as a junior – his sack mark good enough for No. 10 overall in the state of Arizona.
“This year we have to move him around in a lot of different spots to create problems for others,” Stallworth said. “We can’t just let him be a sitting duck at defensive end. Moving him around is key for us right now.”
“He might be at linebacker, he might be at defensive end, he might be off the ball. He can be standing up, or have his hand in the grass. You just don’t know and that’s what we want.”
With four sacks in a single game, Jones is currently in a three-way tie for second in the state. He only trails Pinnacle junior linebacker Dean Vincent, who grabbed five in a 19-9 win over Las Vegas Arbor View last Friday.
Yuma Catholic faces Tucson Catalina Foothills this week.
Yuma Sun Player of the Week:
Week 0: WR Andrew Mosqueda, Yuma High
Week 1: DE/OLB Jaxson Jones, Yuma Catholic