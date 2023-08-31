Yuma Sun Player of the Week: Yuma Catholic DE/OLB Jaxson Jones
Buy Now

Shamrocks senior outside linebacker Jaxson Jones (5) reads the offense and anticipates the direction of the ball carrier during football practice on Tuesday at Yuma Catholic.

 Photo by Mac Friday/YumaSun

With Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Pasqual and Yuma Catholic getting active in their first week of football last Friday, all seven local teams have played their first football games of the season, giving a full slate of options for this week’s Yuma Sun Player of the Week.

Yuma Catholic traveled to Tempe this past weekend to face fellow 4A heavyweight Marcos de Niza. The Shamrocks won 56-28 on the road, pitching a second half shutout on defense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you