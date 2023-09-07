Jumping into July: YC Football hosts 15th annual Gladiator Days, rings in training camp
Shamrocks junior defensive back/wide receiver Sir Stokes leaps over a hurdle with a medicine ball during the obstacle course portion of the Gladiator Days competition at Yuma Catholic on July 1.

By Mac Friday Sports Editor

Several players had outstanding performances this past Friday night, but no player had a more diverse showing than Yuma Catholic junior receiver/defensive back Sir Stokes against Catalina Foothills in Tucson.

The junior recorded four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, as well as an interception on defense – his second in as many weeks – a performance which earned him this season’s third Player of the Week honors.

