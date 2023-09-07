Several players had outstanding performances this past Friday night, but no player had a more diverse showing than Yuma Catholic junior receiver/defensive back Sir Stokes against Catalina Foothills in Tucson.
The junior recorded four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, as well as an interception on defense – his second in as many weeks – a performance which earned him this season’s third Player of the Week honors.
“He’s much improved from last year,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “He’s made some pretty serious highlight reel interceptions and done well on offense. We are looking forward to big things from him the rest of the season. He’s leading us in receiving yards.”
Stokes currently has six catches for 177 yards, with his pair of touchdowns to boot. He’s averaging just under 30 yards per catch, and leads the team in receiving yards and is second in receiving touchdowns. He’s responsible for the only two YC interceptions this year so far.
Stokes was second in receiving yards on last year’s team, making 41 catches for 654 yards and eight touchdowns – good for third in receiving touchdowns. He trailed his classmate, then-sophomore Darryl Coleman, who logged 49 catches for 764 yards and nine touchdowns.
Those numbers were also recording in an offense led by state record holder in career yards and touchdowns, Richard Stallworth, who graduated and is redshirting at Northern Colorado this year. Under new quarterback, sophomore Nash Ott, Stokes is already on pace to surpass his receiving numbers from 2022.
Yuma Catholic faces Palma (Salinas, Calif.) on Friday.
Yuma Sun Player of the Week:
• Week 0: WR Andrew Mosqueda, Yuma High
• Week 1: DE/OLB Jaxson Jones, Yuma Catholic
• Week 2: WR/DB Sir Stokes, Yuma Catholic