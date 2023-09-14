Yuma Sun Player of the Week: Yuma High QB Reggie Antone

After selecting two wide receivers and a defender, it’s time to add a quarterback to the list of Yuma Sun Players of the Week. This time, it’s Yuma High senior quarterback Reggie Antone.
Don’t be deceived or misled by Yuma High’s 0-4 start to the season – the Crims have some ballers who have performed well on Friday night, Antone foremost among them.
The heartbeat of Yuma High’s offense, Antone threw for a season-high 255 yards through the air in last Friday’s 38-14 loss, going 19-for-29 while also throwing both of the Criminals’ touchdowns.
“Reggie is the center of our offense and he’s a leader for the entire team,” Yuma High head coach Armando Mosqueda said. “He takes our offense and gets the ball through the air. He’s shown up and been a great leader for us. He gets the ball all around the field and creates plays. He throws our receivers open.”
Antone has established junior WR Andrew Mosqueda, the Player of the Week in Week 0, as his favorite target. He found the younger Mosqueda for 140 yards on Friday, including a 13-yard touchdown grab.
According to Yuma High’s stats on MaxPreps which includes three of four games played this season, Antone is 34-for-53, throwing for 596 yards. He’s only thrown one interception this season, while accounting for at least five touchdowns or more through the air.
As a junior, Antone was 60-for-127, throwing for 1,205 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Antone is on pace to surpass that, despite only having one standout receiver instead of the trio of 240+ yard pass catchers he had as a junior.
Yuma High faces off against another winless squad in cross-town rival Kofa at Irv Pallack Field this Friday, with both sides hungry for a notch in the win column.
Yuma Sun Player of the Week:
• Week 0: WR Andrew Mosqueda, Yuma High
• Week 1: DE/OLB Jaxson Jones, Yuma Catholic
• Week 2: WR/DB Sir Stokes, Yuma Catholic
•Week 3: QB Reggie Antone, Yuma High