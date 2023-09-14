Yuma Sun Player of the Week: Yuma High QB Reggie Antone
Buy Now

Yuma High senior QB Reggie Antone is this week's Yuma Sun Player of the Week.

 By Mac Friday Sports Editor

After selecting two wide receivers and a defender, it’s time to add a quarterback to the list of Yuma Sun Players of the Week. This time, it’s Yuma High senior quarterback Reggie Antone.

Don’t be deceived or misled by Yuma High’s 0-4 start to the season – the Crims have some ballers who have performed well on Friday night, Antone foremost among them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you