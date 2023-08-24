For the remainder of the high school football season, the Yuma Sun will be honoring a football player each week, highlighting their strong performances on Friday nights.
Schools playing in the 1A-3A classifications kicked off regular season play last Friday, with three of the four schools of those classifications in action. Antelope took down Palo Verde, while Kofa and Yuma High fell to Fountain Hills and River Valley, respectively.
Despite a 56-20 loss at home against the Dust Devils, Criminals junior wide receiver Andrew Mosqueda managed to shine through the tough season-opener, scoring all three touchdowns for Yuma High, a performance worthy of this season's first Player of the Week honors.
Mosqueda logged eight catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night against the Dust Devils. Four of Mosqueda's catches were over 25 yards and the junior was responsible for two-thirds of the Criminals' total receptions on the evening.
His first catch was the most stunning of the bunch, as the junior fell onto his back in double coverage, reaching above his head to make the grab as he fell into the endzone for a 30-yard touchdown catch.
On his second score, Mosqueda caught a pass from senior quarterback Reggie Antone near the River Valley sideline, shedding a tackle before dodging a second defender and taking it all 45 yards to the house.
His final touchdown was a 20-yard reception at the end of the third quarter, the final Yuma High score of the evening.
Mosqueda also played the majority of the game on defense as well, recording five tackles at outside linebacker, adding to his impressive contributions on Friday night.
In this year's season preview, Yuma High head coach Armando Mosqueda, Andrew's older brother, spoke highly of the 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver and his athleticism, and that was certainly backed up by Andrew's performance.
"To be frank, he's just a dog," Armando said of his brother after the game. "He has that ability to go get the ball. He likes to lead by example and he did that well tonight."
"It's a great experience for me and my family to be able to coach my brother, it's special to watch him do his thing."
The Crims head to Parker for their second game of the season, first on the road this Friday.