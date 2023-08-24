For the remainder of the high school football season, the Yuma Sun will be honoring a football player each week, highlighting their strong performances on Friday nights.

Schools playing in the 1A-3A classifications kicked off regular season play last Friday, with three of the four schools of those classifications in action. Antelope took down Palo Verde, while Kofa and Yuma High fell to Fountain Hills and River Valley, respectively.

