If you see Dustin Wood meditating, don’t bother him.
He’s most likely envisioning his qualifying for the Team USA Junior Olympic Skeet Shooting Team.
The 16-year-old junior at Gila Ridge High School just missed making the team at the end of July, and with more practice, and more meditation, he hopes to make that dream a reality in January.
“The goal is to make the USA team,” said Wood before a practice session at N.R. Adair Shooting Range last week.
Wood normally shoots what is known as American skeet, but in the Junior Olympics shooters are required to shoot International Skeet. The difference is in American skeet the clays are going a lot slower and competitors are shooting singles and doubles, said Wood, where in International skeet, shooters aren’t allowed to already be mounted to the gun, must shoot from the hip, the clays are going faster, and competitors are shooting doubles at every station.
“I really wasn’t ready for it,” said Wood, despite spending three months preparing, shooting approximately 1,200 rounds per week.
He said he also went to the gym for an hour a day to mediate.
“We meditate for shooting, basically for concentration because it’s a big mental game when you … get up to a certain point, it’s a big mental fight on going to that next station and executing. So meditating helps you keep that constant relaxed mind.”
Wood’s first National Junior Olympic Championship, shooting International skeet, was in Hillsdale, Mich., at the John A. Halter Shooting Sports Education Center, on July 25-31, where he went home with a ninth place finish.
Although he missed making the team by five points (three places), he was not discouraged.
“No, not at all. For what we had going into it, with our intelligence on it and our training on it we did pretty good,” said Wood, who shoots with the Yuma Young Guns.
“I think next time I probably will do a lot better, having a lot more training and experience.”
“Next year” is January, at the Junior Olympic qualifier in Tucson.
Wood started shooting he was 10, and said he enjoys the sport because, “It’s just different, its’ different than any other sport, you aren’t relying on someone else. You’re relying on yourself.”
He was playing baseball and soccer before he started focusing his attention solely on skeet shooting.
“I like the challenge of skeet. I like something that makes me push myself harder than I ever have,” said Wood. “That’s why I like International, it’s that next step, that next level, to prove to myself or other people that I can do it, that I have what it takes.”
“About five years ago we started with a little short fella named Dustin Wood,” said Wood’s coach, William McNutt. “We got him out here on the range and he was kind of like me, he found his thing.
“He was playing baseball at the time and and some other sports and that just wasn’t doing it for him so we got him out here and we started him out shooting trap.
“He did pretty good and then we got him on the skeet field and he really found his thing. Dustin kind of really found his nitch out in the skeet field.”
When Wood said he wanted to shoot International, and take a shot at qualifying for the Junior Olympic team, McNutt said, “He practiced, put his mind to it and went up there and definitely did not embarrass himself.
“It’s easy to come out here and shoot straight 25s which is a perfect score. But to go up to the national venues and shoot against kids from across the country, that’s a little more stressful.
“But he held his own.”
