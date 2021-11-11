Kofa and Yuma High, one of Arizona’s longest-running high school football rivalries, will meet for the 61st time tonight.
The Criminals will host the Kings at Doan Field, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
The contest will be a memorable moment for the winning program. Each team enters winless and they are a combined 0-16 overall entering the regular season cross-town rivalry matchup.
But that hasn’t diminished their desire to win. Yuma High head coach Bo Seibel hasn’t needed to use any tactics to rile up his team.
“It’s a rivalry game,” said Seibel. “I don’t have to do much to motivate them. The kids are pumped up.”
The longtime duel between the Kings and Criminals has historically favored Yuma High. The Criminals hold a 34-26 series record between the two schools. And this is just the second time in 54 meetings - the two programs have opened the regular season against each other seven times - both teams enter winless. The first, and only other meeting, was in 1980 - Curt Weber’s first year as Kofa’s head coach.
But the focus tonight for Kofa's second-year head coach Karl Pope is seeing his team execute and maintain consistency for a full 48 minutes.
“We’re making sure we’re (going to do) the little things in the game,” said Pope. “And are honed into your assignments to go out there and put together offensive drives. Take care of the ball and don’t have the mental errors we’ve had over the weeks. I don’t think (the team) is anxious about Yuma High being a rivalry game. It’s more of being focused on doing the right thing.”
The loose and relaxed mentality is certainly ingrained in the Yuma High program. Seibel included a creative activity Thursday morning after practice, having his team jog around the north end of the stadium. The Criminals recreated the “Titan Dance” from the famous “Remember the Titans” movie released in 2000.
“The last couple weeks we’ve been focusing on our character and who we want to be,” said Seibel. “We want to send these seniors out not just prepared on the field, but prepared for life. Today’s jog was a little bit about pride and why we wear the jerseys. We wanted to wake up the north end (of the neighborhood) a little bit and let them know we’re ready for Kofa.”
A lot is riding in terms of building momentum heading into the offseason. Yuma High is aiming to avoid its first 0-10 season since 1975, while Kofa attempts to end its 34 game losing skid.