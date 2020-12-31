Coronavirus limits sports seasons
COVID-19 altered Yuma sports for the majority of 2020.
When the pandemic began in March, high school sports across the state and country were halted. In Arizona, spring sports were eventually canceled once the spread across the state.
Debate on whether athletics would occur during the fall went on for the entire summer. There was uncertainty as plans were adjusted or delayed.
Offseason workouts for football were eventually allowed in mid-June. However, less than a week after returning to the field and preparing for the 2020 fall season, conditioning programs were shut down.
“We said (when we were reopening) we’re going to be taking in the presence of COVID-19 in the community. Obviously, with the uptick (of cases), and now with all the mayors in Yuma County requiring masks…Right now there are more important things I think than in-person (activities) so we can make sure everyone is safe,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza told the Sun in June.
In August, the Arizona Interscholastic Association ruled in favor of allowing football and other fall athletics to begin.
However, there were major modifications that changed the sports scene we are accustomed to.
Sporting events were seen with limited spectators. For YUHSD teams, only two spectators per athlete were allowed – the rule was eventually bumped up to four fans toward the end of the season.
At Yuma Catholic, a smaller crowd was allowed in, but they were required to socially distance and wear masks.
Football season started almost five weeks later than normal. Schedules were severely different than years past.
Instead of the normal 10-game football schedule, Yuma Catholic faced seven regular season opponents.
YUHSD opted to play a district-only schedule in all sports. The result of this format prevented any district team from qualifying for the playoffs – outside of individual sports like golf and swimming.
All Arizona Western College winter and fall sports were postponed until the spring of 2021 after the NJCAA announced sports were canceled for the remainder of 2020.
Yuma High wins another state wrestling championship
Yuma High boys wrestling won their 2nd DIII state championship in 3 years
Led by 220-pound individual state champion Jayden Dobson, the Criminals hoisted their third state title in program history.
The star wrestler didn’t realize his team was on the cusps of winning the championship/
“I had no idea at all,” Dobson said. “I watched (Jacob Navarro’s) match and he pinned his guy and I said, ‘OK cool, it’s going to come down to us.’ Then while we were warming up (Welsing) told us that Jacob had sealed it for us, and we couldn’t believe it.”
Dobson wasn’t the only one not to realize the result of Navarro’s win.
The referee overseeing Navarro’s match didn’t know the point standings.
“The ref came up to me and said, ‘You’re pretty excited for a fifth-place medal,’” then-Yuma High head coach Jeff Welsing said. “I told him, ‘No, we just won another state title.’”
Yuma High took over the lead prior to the medal rounds, and had five guys enter the medal rounds. In addition to Dobson, junior Mario Bugarin (113) went on to take second, senior Servando Campos (170) third, senior Justin Perez (285) fourth and junior Navarro (126) fifth.
Ayden Dusek wins state swimming championship
Ayden Dusek, the 2020 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club’s Boys Swimmer of the Year, delivered a performance no other Cibola swimmer had achieved in school history.
Dusek took first in the 100M backstroke. He became the first boys Yuma Union High School District swimmer to win an individual state championship since 1971 when Ross Consaul won the 100m breaststroke.
“It felt like a blur, but it felt so natural,” Dusek said of the race in November. “It felt so right. The whole swim.”
Dusek wasn’t the only Raider to put on a show in the Division I state meet. Girls swimmer Emma Ammon delivered a top-four finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
It was the first top-four finish by a Cibola girls swimmer in nearly three decades.
Amon also placed ninth in the 200-yard IM – becoming the first Cibola girls swimmer to record consecutive top-10 finishes in two events in the state event.
Yuma Catholic plays for state 3A football championship
For the second time in three years, the Yuma Catholic football team appeared in the 3A state championship game.
Just like 2018, however, the Shamrocks were defeated. This time by Snowflake High School.
Led by sophomore QB Richard Stallworth, the Shamrocks fielded one of the more explosive offenses in Arizona. The downfield aerial attack punished nearly every opponent in 2020.
Stallworth eventually left the state title game on the third drive with a broken collarbone.
YC lost 31-13.
Cibola wrestling is state Division 1 runner up with three individual champions
Cibola’s wrestling team is arguably the best program in the area.
During the 2019-2020 season, the Raiders had a runner-up finish in the Division I state meet.
Three Raiders – Juan Sierra (126 pounds), Zeke Guerrero (145) and Liam Hoffmeyer (195) – earned individual state championships.
“I am very proud,” coach Marvin Avila said back in February. “Bringing 13 of 13 to state was an accomplishment for us. Once they got here, they worked their tails off. We chased first place, we were behind by three points and everything had to go right for us, we just spread away from third and settled for second. The kids worked their butts off. I am so proud of them.”
A year after not having a single state wrestler champion and finishing outside the top-five, the Raiders redeemed themselves on the biggest stage.
YC plays for state 3A boys soccer championship
The Yuma Catholic boys soccer team had never lost a state championship game. That changed in early 2020.
Facing Veritas Prep, the 14-seeded Shamrocks were beat 2-0.
Under head coach Ralph Evans, YC was 4-0 in state title games, but the size and power from the Falcons were too much.
“We’ve been in the semifinals seven years in a row and in the championship game five out of the last six,” Evans said in February. “There are schools over here … Even though we didn’t win this game, they were in it. Of course, they’re seniors and are disappointed they got this far and didn’t get to finish.”
Yuma High’s Jeff Welsing leaves Criminals to become Yuma Catholic AD
One of YUHSD’s most successful coaches decided to head crosstown this summer. Former Yuma High wrestling coach Jeff Welsing took the athletic director job at Yuma Catholic.
“The biggest thing over at Yuma Catholic is that I can be an athletic director and still coach,” Welsing said this summer. “While in the YUHSD, I cannot do that. That was one of the biggest decisions. I can stay at the school I want to be at, and I can still coach at that school as well.”
Welsing, a two-time Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Coach of the Year, helped the Criminals win two of the three wrestling titles in school history.
The news came months after clinching the Division III state championship this year.
Cibola’s Liam Hoffmeyer commits to Air Force
Liam Hoffmeyer fulfilled a lifelong dream in December.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Cibola tight end signed his National Letter of Intent at the Air Force Academy to continue his football career.
Hoffmeyer, a defending wrestling state champion, hauled in 17 passes for 279 yards in 2020.
“He is a fantastic student athlete,” said Cibola head football coach Steven Fritz. “What you see on the football field and on the wrestling mat is the same thing you see in the classroom.”
Cocopah Speedway adjusts to COVID-19 pandemic; shuts down then re-opens
Racing at Cocopah Speedway was suspended in June.
However, the track reopened on Labor Day weekend on one condition – fans must wear masks.
“We’ve gone above and beyond,” said Brad Whitfield, Cocopah Speedway’s general manager in September, in reference to what steps the track is taking to do its part in helping to stem the spread of COVID-19, and still put on a good show.