The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (12-5, 5-5) bounced back with a 61-34 win over Yavapai (6-10, 3-7) thanks to a double-double from Maddison Zugna on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.

Zugna scored 15 points while grabbing 17 rebounds, including nine offensive boards, helping the Matadors snap a two-game losing skid.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you