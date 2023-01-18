The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (12-5, 5-5) bounced back with a 61-34 win over Yavapai (6-10, 3-7) thanks to a double-double from Maddison Zugna on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.
Zugna scored 15 points while grabbing 17 rebounds, including nine offensive boards, helping the Matadors snap a two-game losing skid.
The Lady Matadors trailed only once in the game when Yavapai opened the scoring to take a 2-0 lead before Arizona Western went on a 6-0 run to take a 6-2 lead. The Lady Matadors used a Kristol Ayson three-pointer and a Zugna layup to take a 21-13 lead to end the first quarter. Zugna gave the Lady Matadors a 34-20 lead at the break, beating the buzzer on a putback, helping Arizona Western outscore Yavapai 13-7 in the second quarter.
Ayson finished the game as the Lady Matadors' second-leading scorer with 15 points, continuing her streak of scoring in double-figures in every game this season.
Zugna opened the second half the same way she finished the first, with a layup to help the Lady Matadors put some distance between them and the Roughriders. Ayson jumped in front of a pass late in the quarter and finished with a layup on the other end as the Lady Matadors took a 50-27 lead into the final quarter. For the third consecutive quarter, the Lady Matadors held Yavpai to just seven points, outscoring the Roughriders 11-7 in the fourth.
Chenai Mushore finished the game as the Lady Matadors' third-leading scorer, scoring nine points in the win.