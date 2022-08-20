20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Designated Broker and Owner for RE/MAX Territory. Recruit, develop and supervise Real Estate Agents to provide exceptional service to buyers and sellers in the Yuma area.
How long have you been in this profession?
Obtained license to sell real estate in March 2018 and Brokers license on July 2021. I have been the Broker/Owner for RE/MAX Territory since September 2021.
What do you love about your job or industry?
The ability to develop agents to their full potential in an industry where there is no ceiling. Agents truly have the ability to be compensated based on their drive and work ethic. It’s also extremely rewarding alleviating the stresses of buyers and sellers in what could easily be one of the most important transactions of one’s lifetime.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
Being recognized as one of the youngest Broker/Owners for RE/MAX. RE/MAX has over 135,000 agents in over 110 countries.
What is your favorite quote?
Without action, the best intentions in the world are nothing more than that: intentions. - Jordan Belfort
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
As much as people will love to see you succeed they will also love to see you fail, it’s human nature. Focus on what’s important to you and let that drive you to make the right decisions for YOU.
What is in your future?
Diversification in the Real Estate industry. Build multiple successful businesses and scale globally.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would go back to 2001 when I was 5 years old. I have these vivid memories of my grandfather before he passed in 2001. My grandfather was born and raised in Pitiquito, a small town in Sonora. My grandfather later met my grandmother in Tijuana, Baja California where they spent all of their adult lives. My grandfather built up a reputation of being one of the nicest and most patient people you will ever meet. I remember when I would visit my grandfather every summer, he would always make sure to have his fridge stocked with kinder sorpresas(Mexican chocolate candy) and would spend most of his time playing with my siblings and I and teaching us about life. The reason I would love to go back is to get to know my grandfather better, learn about his life and find out why he made such a positive impact on everyone around him.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
Elephant, they are the largest mammal on Earth and are also incredibly intelligent! Elephants are loyal and hold importance to family.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Kevin Hart, life is always better with some humor. Kevin would certainly be entertaining to hang out with!