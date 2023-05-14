In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Mark Stoner, Art McLaughlin and Mardy Clark won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Lee Estes and Mike Peabody were the net winners. Ron Gapp, Mike Vanatta, John Emerson and Harry McKemy were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Jim Fitch, Donna Morris, Tom Atwell and Tom Franzen won with a 68. Tied for second at 69 were the teams of Rick Parks, Roger Dison, Keith Swearingen with Richard Fox and Carol Franzen, Bob Peterson, Jim Golden with Bob Lauer.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Taco Ybarra won the first flight with 6 points, Dale Balmer was second. In the second flight Marilyn Cotter won with 5.4 points, Barb Sanders was second. In the Wednesday Al’s Picks Lola Stone took first with Phyliss Mashburn second, Hank Browning and Harry McKemy tied for third. In the Friday Open Group individual format flight gross winners were Shannon Mason (76), Jerry Olson (85) and Carl Johnson (88). Flight net winners were Hank Browning, Lola Stone and Susie Larsson.
In Twilight League play at Mesa del Sol Joe and John Montenegro won low gross in Wednesday’s Men’s combined total format with a 78. Tim Hooper and Mike O’Hanlon won low net. In the Thursday Women’s 3-hole scramble format Emma Morrison and Shelly Baumann won low gross. The 3-hole segment winners were Debbie Stickney with Jannette Schaible, Marth Reaksecker with Corina Birney and Sherry Rohloff with Barb Sanders. In the Friday Open Twilight League Harry McKemy and Barb Sanders won overall low gross. Todd and Corina Birney won the mixed competition. Marc Myers and Eddie Nelson won the men’s competition.
Upcoming Events:
Friday, May 19 at Desert Hills: Fraternal Order of Police Foundation Scramble. Contact Tom Linville 928-246-1799.
May 27-29 at Desert Hills: 2023 Men’s Yuma City Golf Championship. Contact golf shop for entry forms.