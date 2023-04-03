Storing seeds for replanting
Most seeds can be stored for more than a year if kept in a cool, dry location and in the dark.
Pull the husks back from the cobs you wish to save. Allow the cobs to dry thoroughly. Once dried, remove the kernels from the cobs and lay the kernels out on cookie sheets to dry for about two weeks.
It is suggested to save at least 500 seeds to maintain vigor and genetic diversity of each corn variety. Once the kernels are thoroughly dry, store in a glass container. If kept longer than a year, store the jar in the refrigerator.