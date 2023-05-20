SAN LUIS, Ariz. – D’lilah Fragozo has just wrapped up her first year at Kofa High School, and already she has completed requirements for an associate’s degree in general studies from Arizona Western College.
And the 15-year-old San Luis resident, scheduled to take part in AWC’s graduation ceremony on Friday, maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average at the college.
As a seventh-grader at Southwest Junior High School in San Luis, Fragozo signed up to take AWC classes through the Gadsden Elementary School District’s early college program, with the goal of getting an early start in higher education.
“It feels good to know that I have finished with my associate’s degree,” she said. “It was hard, especially this last year when I entered high school and I had more work.”
Homero Chavez, director of the early college program, said Fragozo showed signs of being a gifted students in fifth grade, when she stood out in math.
“The road has not been easy for (Fragozo),” he said, “because to achieve her goal, she has had to dedicate herself 100% to the unending work in her studies. D’lilah has succeeded in breaking the traditional educational mold by graduating from college at an early age.”
Now Fragozo plans to continue her education with the goals of studying for a medical career.
Ana Villegas. Fragozo’s mother, said the family is looking at what next step her daughter should take in her education.
“She has always been very dedicated to her studies,” Villegas said. “She always reaches the goals she sets for herself. For two years she took classes each semester without rest, and this summer she will finally take a break. It has been a lot of work for her.”
Fragozo, the first in her family to go to college, said she wants to be example to others.
“I would like for other students to see what I have done and know that they can do it also.”