SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The students in a remedial education program here are looking for help in the form of financial contributions to plant trees in a city park.
In exchange for a $200 contribution, donors will have a tree planted in their name at PPEP Park by students in the YouthBuild program.
YouthBuild is a nationwide program that allows high school dropouts to earn GED equivalency certificates and meanwhile learn vocational skills.
As part of requirements for completing the program, students must complete community service projects, and the San Luis three years ago took on regular maintenance and forestation of the city-owned PPEP Park, 467 W. Cesar Chavez Blvd., as its project. The city named the park for PPEP Inc., the Tucson-based non-profit organization that oversees YouthBuild in San Luis.
“The youths in the program have been working to improve and beautify the park,” said Jesse Lopez, coordinator of the San Luis YouthBuild program for PPEP. “We want it to become it be truly seen as a green areas for the neighbors and the community.”
People who donate money for trees can have their names or names of people they choose engraved in decorative stones placed next to the trees.
The trees purchased in the effort are slated to be planted this month.
For more information about donating funds for the trees, call Lopez at 928-920-3631 or e-mail him at jlopez3@ppep.org.