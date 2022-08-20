20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
As a Missions and Local Outreach Director, my job is to direct volunteer projects locally and globally that serve the community in a sustainable way. This involves partnering with churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals to address needs, build relationships, and make a difference in people's lives. These needs can be spiritual, financial, or day to day practical needs that can be met when we come together, share resources, and show love to one another. Being aware of needs in our local community and across the world, managing teams, overseeing projects, public speaking, and spiritual leadership are all a part of my job responsibilities.
How long have you been in this profession?
I've been in this position at Church for the City since 2019; about 3 years
What do you love about your job or industry?
I absolutely love helping people! There's nothing better than seeing hope in the eyes of someone who just moments before felt unseen, unloved, and feared the future. There will always be needs in this world, but when we meet just one, it makes a world of difference.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
My most memorable professional moment has to be getting fired from a previous job. It tested my ability to get back up after a massive failure. I thought that my career goals were unattainable, and my dreams of being a professional that served people in the middle of their crises were dead. I guess I was wrong.
What is your favorite quote?
Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.
(Proverbs 3:5-6)
I have clung to this scripture throughout my life and it has proven to be true, time and time again.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Besides the advice to trust the Lord, my advice would be to find a way to make a positive impact on the people around you regardless of where you may find yourself professionally. Before this job I worked at hotels and in insurance. Still, I looked for ways to make people feel cared for. We are far more fulfilled when we put others first rather than when we look to serve ourselves or get ahead. Goals are good to have, and reaching those goals takes strategy and diligence, but never let goals or a heavy work load keep you from loving people well.
What is in your future?
I hope my future consists of greater levels of serving people. I dream of establishing an organization of my own that makes a global impact with a local focus. I hope to strengthen families while resourcing churches, business, and non-profits to serve their local community in ways that make it better, not only for the moment but also for generations to come.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
Typically, I'm more future focused, but I would go back to the year 2006 to encourage my teenage self from the perspective of what I know now. Difficult seasons, no matter how long they last, always serve a purpose that is well-worth the endurance it takes to live through them. I would encourage myself to cry more, admit exhaustion, and be vulnerable enough to let people help me when I need it. After all, I wouldn't be able to do my job today if people weren't vulnerable enough to let me help them.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I'm most often described as a lion because I tend to be fearless, strong, and confident as a leader, and I have a dominant personality. I can relate to the less intimidating facts about lions- I eat a lot, I'm loud, I'm protective of people and places that I love, and although I'm social, my time away from the group is very necessary.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
I've always had a weird sense that Selena Gomez and I would get a long. From a distance, it seems like we would have the same goofy sense of humor, yet have a level of depth that most people wouldn't suspect upon first impression. I would hang out with her just to see if there's any truth to that.
On the other hand, I have quite a lot of respect for Joanna Gaines. She seems to have a love for serving others and for seeing others succeed. I love to cook and bake, so doing that with her would be a dream. I feel I could learn a lot from her spiritually, as well as on a business/professional level from the female perspective. She's a great example of humility and authenticity, even as a celebrity.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I'm not sure how I got nominated for this, but it's truly an honor! I appreciate the recognition more than I can express.