20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Provide a memorable experience with great food and drink. I also build the furniture hahaha
How long have you been in this profession?
Food and beverage is the only industry I’ve ever known.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love the adrenaline of a busy rush. I love providing an experience as well as a meal. But most of all I love the relationships I’ve formed with my coworkers and regulars.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I’ve always tried to emphasize “making memories” as the chief export of everywhere I’ve worked so this is a hard one, but opening day of Cafecito might take the cake. We purposely opened on April fools day (also the 1st day of fair) in case the opening flopped. That day was a blur. While stressful it was so much fun. My parents who thought they were just visiting for the week were immediately put on dish and barista duty. Random friends and family members filling in and helping everywhere they could. There was soo much love in that little building.
What is your favorite quote?
“There are more chickens than a man can know in this world, but an unprovoked kindness is the rarest of birds” - Mark Twain
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Don’t surround yourself with “yes men”. I always look for people who are going to challenge my ideas.
Do the research and don’t be afraid to walk away if it’s not right
Most importantly. And this is some of the best advice I’ve ever gotten. If everything is lined up. “Burn the ships”. Betting on yourself is hard but sometimes doubting your own dopeness is the only thing in your way.
What is in your future?
Got big plans for expansion of cafecito. We got another fun restaurant concept we are working on as well. Our business is our creative outlet so it’s hard to sit still. But in those moments of stillness I imagine I’ll be enjoying a cold beer with my lovely wife.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
What I wouldn’t give to spend more time with loved ones no longer with us.
As for the future….why ruin a good surprise.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I’m a hyena. Fighting for the lion’s share, smiling and laughing the whole way.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Probably Henry Rollins. Met him once and was too starstruck to speak.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I love what I do. I really hope this program inspires more people to be entrepreneurs.