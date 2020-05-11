"We are super proud of our graduating class here at Antelope Union High School. They have persevered during an extraordinary time in our history. This class has demonstrated tremendous grace as our school transitioned from classroom to online instruction. These scholars have remained laser focused on their goal of completing high school. I admire your persistence and we expect greater achievements in the future. Cheers to you, Class of 2020!" Thomas Runyons, Principal - Antelope Union H.S.
More than 50 seniors at Antelope Union High School will receive their diplomas during virtual graduation exercises. Members of the Class of 2020 are:
Julio Aispuro
Kianna Alcala
Alexsa Alvarado
Anastasia Alvarez
Shelbi Alves
Maria Andrade
Christian Arias
Ana Bernal
Rene Bojorquez
Alan Cazares
Kennya Celaya
Juan Colunga
Cody Conde
Ramon Elizalde
Jaime Figueroa
Nayeli Figueroa
Isaac Filerio
Byron Gagnon
Ian Gamble
Jasmin Garcia
Maria Garcia
Clarissa Gutierrez
Javier Gutierrez
James Hand
Destiny Hice
Paige Johnson
Tristan Keiser
Lisa Latimer
Sommer Leach
Sergio Lemus
Adrian Magallon
Carolina Martinez
Samuel Martinez
Elizabeth Moreno
Estefania Murrieta
Joselynn Ochoa
Alfonso Ontiveros
Gabriel Ortega
Chris Pelfrey
Mya Preston
Anthony Quintana
Kristopher Reyes
Heidy Rios
Abraham Rivas
Liam Rivera
Marisol Rivera
Mark Rivera
Aldo Robles
Luis Rodriguez
Gloria Rubio
Christa Ruiz
Kyle Scott
Alex Soto
Dylan Thomas
Joseph Turrentine
Andres Valencia
Laura Zendejas