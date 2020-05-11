Antelope High School logo

"We are super proud of our graduating class here at Antelope Union High School. They have persevered during an extraordinary time in our history. This class has demonstrated tremendous grace as our school transitioned from classroom to online instruction.  These scholars have remained laser focused on their goal of completing high school. I admire your persistence and we expect greater achievements in the future. Cheers to you, Class of 2020!"  Thomas Runyons, Principal - Antelope Union H.S.

More than 50 seniors at Antelope Union High School will receive their diplomas during virtual graduation exercises. Members of the Class of 2020 are: 

Julio Aispuro

Kianna Alcala

Alexsa Alvarado

Anastasia Alvarez

Shelbi Alves

Maria Andrade

Christian Arias

Ana Bernal

Rene Bojorquez

Alan Cazares

Kennya Celaya

Juan Colunga

Cody Conde

Ramon Elizalde

Jaime Figueroa

Nayeli Figueroa

Isaac Filerio

Byron Gagnon

Ian Gamble

Jasmin Garcia

Maria Garcia

Clarissa Gutierrez

Javier Gutierrez

James Hand

Destiny Hice

Paige Johnson

Tristan Keiser

Lisa Latimer

Sommer Leach

Sergio Lemus

Adrian Magallon

Carolina Martinez

Samuel Martinez

Elizabeth Moreno

Estefania Murrieta

Joselynn Ochoa

Alfonso Ontiveros

Gabriel Ortega

Chris Pelfrey

Mya Preston

Anthony Quintana

Kristopher Reyes

Heidy Rios

Abraham Rivas

Liam Rivera

Marisol Rivera

Mark Rivera

Aldo Robles

Luis Rodriguez

Gloria Rubio

Christa Ruiz

Kyle Scott

Alex Soto

Dylan Thomas

Joseph Turrentine

Andres Valencia

Laura Zendejas

