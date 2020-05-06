"Class of 2020 -- It has been an honor to be your Principal. These past couple of months have been challenging, but you made it, and I’m proud of each and every one of you. As we’ve experienced in the past couple of months, things don’t always work out the way we’ve planned or how we want them to. It’s important to remember that it’s not what happens to you in life, it’s how you react to it. Hopefully, that’s a message you can carry with you as you leave Cibola and begin the next chapter of your life." -- Derek Bosch, Cibola Principal