School: Kofa
Future plans: Heading to college. Moving in 3 weeks to start training for soccer.
Accomplishments: Scholarship for Women's soccer @ Park University
Extracurriculars: Artist- pencil and paint Orchestra- cellist Soccer- striker
Favorite quote: "Sometimes it be like that." "Amaaaaa, Amaaaa!!! I need toilet paper!" Or "where's my.... (insert lost item)"
Favorite memory: Everyday of her whole life is my favorite memory! She makes life interesting.
Parents' names: Tia Varela, Esteban Arellano