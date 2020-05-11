School: Kofa High School
Future plans: This Kofa graduate plans on enlisting into the Marine Corps to become a Human Source Intel Officer in the future.
Extracurriculars: Was in the MCJROTC program for 3 years. Was a SkillsUSA ambassador for the MCJROTC program Junior year. Became the Vice President of the welding program senior year. Won Bronze in a SkillsUSA regional competition. Didn't go to the State competition because of COVID-19. Did track and swim for Junior and Senior year.
Favorite quote: "Why go half way when you can go all the way?"- Zio
Favorite memory: Walking into welding and getting to work with some of the coolest kids you'll meet.
Parents' names: Frances G. Avalos