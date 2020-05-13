Canez, Julia

School: Cibola High School

Future plans: Be part of the Stanford University Class of 2024

Accomplishments: Questbridge National College Match Scholarship Recipient for Stanford University

Extracurriculars: Career and Technical Education Leader President of the SkillsUSA Inter-cooperative Education Club Work-Study Program at the City of Yuma Human Resources Department

Favorite quote: “Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

Parents' names: Julia Pesqueira, Jose R Canez

Tags

Recommended for you