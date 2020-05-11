Gonzalez, Vanessa

School: The University of Arizona
Future plans: Worker Department of Immunobiology | College of Medicine The University of Arizona | Accounting
Accomplishments: Good afternoon, I would like to tell you a little about my daughter Vanessa Gonzalez who with a lot of effort left her home and went to study in the city of TucsonThe University of Arizona Graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with Academic Distinction -Magna Cum Laude -- is awarded to candidates whose grade-point-average is 3.700-3.899
Extracurriculars: The National Junior Honor Society 2010-2011 Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) Principles of Engineering Design 2012
Favorite quote: Believe you can and you're halfway there!
Parents' names: Carmen Verdugo