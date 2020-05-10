School: Kofa High School

Future plans: Will attend AWC to obtain Accounting Degree & CPA

Accomplishments: A+ Honors National Honors Society 4.0 GPA all 4 yrs Softball Scholarship to AWC

Extracurriculars: Kofa Varsity Softball Kofa Varsity Basketball

Favorite quote: The beauty of being blessed with talent is being willing and able to share it with others

Favorite memory: There is not one favorite moment, every moment with our Daughter has been our favorite

Parents' names: Rudy & Bernadette Guevara

