School: Cibola High School
Future plans: Continue education to become a physical therapist and continue playing softball for AWC.
Accomplishments: You accomplished getting trough high school and obtaining a scholarship to AWC to continue you’re education and playing the sport you love softball.
Extracurriculars: Softball 🥎 and volleyball 🏐
Favorite quote: I can do all things trough Christ who strengthen me Phil 4:13
Favorite memory: Playing softball and time spend with friends especially sprit days in school dressing up.
Parents' names: Alfredo and Aglael Ibarra