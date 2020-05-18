School: Gila Ridge High School

Future plans: Thomas will be studying Business Management and playing football for The Saddleback College "Gauchos" in Mission Viejo, California.

Accomplishments: First team all region in football Section Champions CPO Certified

Extracurriculars: Varsity Football

Favorite quote: "Love a strong passion but resist it with pride. Too much honor in my heart to let that mickey **** fly" - Nipsey Hussle

Favorite memory: Trips to California and enjoying island-style BBQ's with my family.

Parents' names: Richard and Joslyn Long

