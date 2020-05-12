School: Kofa High School
Future plans: Adriana will be going to the University of Arizona Honors College in the Fall and majoring in Physiology and Medical Sciences. She then plans on going to medical school and becoming a Family Medicine Physician.
Accomplishments: A-Team, Yuma Heart Award "Outstanding Young Leader" 2019, YRMC Health Care Carrer Facilitator Scholarship: UA Baird, YumaCats, AZ Milk Producers, King Scholarship, LMSA Cinthya Felix Scholarship, UA Houston President's Fund, UA Class of 1957, YRMC Scholarship, Elks Yuma Scholarship
Extracurriculars: French Club, NHS, JSA, HOSA, Swim Varisty, Tennis, YRMC volunteer, Family Medicine Clinic Volunteer, UA MedStart, YRMC Health Care Carrer, Mentor Me MD
Favorite quote: "Everything you want is on the other side of fear" -Jack Canfield
Parents' names: Juana Medina & Octavio Medina