School: KOFA HIGH SCHOOL
Future plans: Attending AWC/Studying Criminal Justice Joining the Border Patrol in New Mexico
Accomplishments: Freshman Year Basketball MVP Junior Year Basketball MVP and Top 5 All Regional Player Senior Year Basketball Top 5 All Regional Player
Extracurriculars: 4 Years in Basketball
Favorite quote: " The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do."- Kobe Basketball
Favorite memory: His favorite memory is being able to make the Varsity Basketball Team his Sophomore year. Another favorite memory of his would have to be building the bond of a family with his teammates and Coach Fray.
Parents' names: FABIAN AND MARIA RAMIREZ