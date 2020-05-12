Roldan, Alan

School: Kofa High School

Future plans: Attend AWC and enter the Nursing program.

Accomplishments: Kofa High School Class of 2020 Valedictorian AWC Honors Program Scholarship Presidential Scholarship Wildcat Excellence Award U of A Alumni Scholarship A-Team Member Gate Program Member

Extracurriculars: Varsity Swim Team Captain Varsity Baseball

Favorite quote: You’ll always face adversity, it’s what you do with it, that reveals your character.

Favorite memory: Favorite high school memory is Powderpuff.

Parents' names: Ana and Jesus Roldan

