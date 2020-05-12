School: Yuma Catholic High School
Future plans: Rorrie will attend Grand Canyon University this Spring to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Biology with an emphasis in pre-med. Rorrie then hopes to attend veterinary school.
Accomplishments: Rorrie received the Christian Canyon Consortium Award and President's Sholarship to attend the Honors College at Grand Canyon University. She was also awarded scholarships by the Yuma MatchMaster's and Yuma County Fair.
Extracurriculars: FFA
Parents' names: Roy G. Vaughan, Jr. and Samantha C. Vaughan