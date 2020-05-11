School: Gila Ridge High School
Future plans: Go to the University of Arizona to study Nursing this fall of 2020!
Accomplishments: A-Team throughout all 4 high school years, CTE Ambassador, CTE Leader, National Honors Society member, Educators Rising member, ECE secretary, ECE parliamentarian, dance member 3 years, and Certified Nursing Assistant!
Extracurriculars: Dance and Educators Rising
Favorite quote: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world” -Gandhi
Parents' names: Yessica Villa