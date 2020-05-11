San Pasqual High School logo

"Graduates: I know that we have been going through some challenging times, but you have shown the Warrior that you have inside. You are building the character that in the future is going to make you successful positive citizens of the world and you are going to be role-models for our future generations. It has been an honor to be your principal and I am extremely proud of you!!"

Juan “El Jefe” Morales, San Pasqual High School Principal

More than 35 seniors at San Pasqual High School will receive their diplomas this year. Members of the Class of 2020 are: 

Israel Acosta

Tina Allen

Angel Amador

Mary Amador

Dakota Aragon

Destiny Aragon

Johnny Parra

Mariah Barley

Jorge Burgara

Angie Casillas

Yesenia Chavez

Elizabeth Corona

Bryant Corrales

Malaya Emerson

Fernanda Espinoza

Justin Flores

Andrea Guinn

Brina Ironcloud

Jassmyn Jefferson

Jose Gonzalez

Yulissa Jimenez

Giovanni Lara

Charles Meeden

Alicia Mendez

Emilio Mendoza

Lance Menta

Ewros Mira

Odalys Mira

Julio Ocegueda

Horacio Orozco

Rosie Pacheco

Kieran Palone

Jahir Quintana

Jacob Roosevelt

Takara Rose

Stephanie Ruiz

Francisca Samudio

Miracle Steele

Deshane Taylor

Eddie Thundercloud

Cesar Vega

Jose Villalobos

Joshua White

Raynessa Zuniga

