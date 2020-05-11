"Graduates: I know that we have been going through some challenging times, but you have shown the Warrior that you have inside. You are building the character that in the future is going to make you successful positive citizens of the world and you are going to be role-models for our future generations. It has been an honor to be your principal and I am extremely proud of you!!"
Juan “El Jefe” Morales, San Pasqual High School Principal
More than 35 seniors at San Pasqual High School will receive their diplomas this year. Members of the Class of 2020 are:
Israel Acosta
Tina Allen
Angel Amador
Mary Amador
Dakota Aragon
Destiny Aragon
Johnny Parra
Mariah Barley
Jorge Burgara
Angie Casillas
Yesenia Chavez
Elizabeth Corona
Bryant Corrales
Malaya Emerson
Fernanda Espinoza
Justin Flores
Andrea Guinn
Brina Ironcloud
Jassmyn Jefferson
Jose Gonzalez
Yulissa Jimenez
Giovanni Lara
Charles Meeden
Alicia Mendez
Emilio Mendoza
Lance Menta
Ewros Mira
Odalys Mira
Julio Ocegueda
Horacio Orozco
Rosie Pacheco
Kieran Palone
Jahir Quintana
Jacob Roosevelt
Takara Rose
Stephanie Ruiz
Francisca Samudio
Miracle Steele
Deshane Taylor
Eddie Thundercloud
Cesar Vega
Jose Villalobos
Joshua White
Raynessa Zuniga