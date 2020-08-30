Attempt number two is underway.
Yuma Union High School District programs returned to practice this past week under the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s phase one guidelines.
No more than 10 athletes can work out at a time together and athletes should remain in the same workout groups each session, according to the guidelines.
Gila Ridge High School’s first-year cross country coach, Jensen Roseboom, has had his team comply to the guidelines with different groups arriving in intervals in order to maintain social distancing.
“It’s been really nice to have kids physically there to work with and get them ready to compete,” he said. “I’ll have a group come in to warm up and then I’ll give them their workout for the day like how far they’re going to run today. I’ll send them out and then the next group arrives. Once the second group heads out for their run, the first group is ending to cool down.”
It’s the first time Roseboom has had an opportunity to meet his athletes face-to-face and said it’s great having them out practicing and getting back into shape.
Cibola’s cross country team has also taken advantage of the AIA allowing programs to meet in-person this week.
Kris Norton says the 10-person limit per group isn’t an issue for the Raiders.
Usually, Norton’s varsity squad has roughly 8-10 runners, same with the junior varsity team.
“It doesn’t change us logistically too much,” he said.
Norton’s cross country program is the best in town and always enters the season with high expectations. However, with no sectional or state meet scheduled due to COVID-19, Norton has a different outlook on the upcoming season.
“We’re just going in trying to accomplish a different set of goals,” he said. “At this point, we’re just being open-ended. There’s a lot of other issues in the community that everybody is having to deal with. We’re going to do what we can do for the kids. Our goal may be a little different this year and just keep everyone safe and exercising. If we’re able to compete, we’ll be thankful for what we can do under safe conditions.”
Cibola head football coach, Steven Fritz, said his program is conditioning on the fields and is conducting workouts and conditioning programs for the athletes – similar to what the Raiders were doing in the summer.
While some sports return to campus, others are being a bit more diligent.
Kofa volleyball coach, Makyla Orman, said her team is still operating virtually.
“I’ve been keeping it virtual and playing the safe route,” she said. “During the summer, I’d have a class set up online that provided workouts for the girls. We’ve been using Google Hangout to monitor everything.”
While practice isn’t occurring on campus, Orman noted several of her players have gathered to perform their own sets of practice.