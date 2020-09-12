Wellton police officers were able to return an emu found running loose along a canal bank on Thursday to its owner.
Sgt. David Rodriguez explained that the large bird was in the area of Avenue 25E and the Wellton Mohawk Main Canal when an officer on patrol came upon it at about 6 p.m.
“I was at home when the officer called me asking what we do about emus,” Rodriguez said. “I thought he was messing with me at first, but he sent me a picture.”
Rodriguez added laughingly that it isn’t every day that an officer catches an emu running 30 mph in a 25 mph zone.
He added that the emu remained calm as it ran alongside the patrol vehicle and did not pose any danger.
While police didn’t know who owned the emu, another officer remembered seeing several of the large birds at a home the previous day and went to speak to the residents.
As it turned out, the emu had escaped from the property and the owner was able to come pick it up.
