Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Saturday
April 10
CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
WHEN: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Gateway Park
GOING ON: This year, the Children’s Festival of the Arts will be a drive-through art supplies giveaway event for children, with the goal of distributing at least 500 art kits to area youth. There will also be children’s art on display at the Yuma Art Center.
COST: Free
INFO: To learn more or to donate, email Lindsay Benacka at the Yuma Art Center at Lindsay.Benacka@yumaaz.gov
Wednesday
April 14
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 1-6 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com, or contact Elizabeth Hammonds at 928-336-1105, or email volunteerservices@yumaregional.org
Thursday
April 15
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com, or contact Elizabeth Hammonds at 928-336-1105, or email volunteerservices@yumaregional.org
Saturday
April 17
DRIVE THRU LUMINARIA RELAY FOR LIFE
WHEN: 7:15 p.m.
WHERE: Arizona Western College, “P1” parking lot.
GOING ON: The American Cancer Society will be hosting a drive-thru luminaria ceremony. The luminarias will be displayed in the “P1” parking lot of Arizona Western College for our Relayers and our community to drive or walk by (depending on COVID-19 regulations at that time) during a 2-hour window that evening.
INFO: Learn more at www.RelayforLife.org/yumacountyaz
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Friel Centre, 11546 E. 40th St.
GOING ON: The St, John Neumann Catholic community in the Foothills is sponsoring a blood drive to help meet a need by patients in the area. Visit www.BloodHero.com to schedule an appointment to give blood. Sponsor code: St John NCC
INFO: For eligibility questions, call 800-288-2199, Extension 5497. For all other questions, call Theresa at 970-371-3464 or St John Neumann Church at 928-342-3544