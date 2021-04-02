Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.

Share your event information with the Yuma Sun’s online calendar. Submissions are free and follow the same guidelines as What’s Going On. Go to YumaSun.com/calendar.

Saturday

April 10

CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

WHEN: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Gateway Park

GOING ON: This year, the Children’s Festival of the Arts will be a drive-through art supplies giveaway event for children, with the goal of distributing at least 500 art kits to area youth. There will also be children’s art on display at the Yuma Art Center.

COST: Free

INFO: To learn more or to donate, email Lindsay Benacka at the Yuma Art Center at Lindsay.Benacka@yumaaz.gov

Wednesday

April 14

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 1-6 p.m.

WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A

INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com, or contact Elizabeth Hammonds at 928-336-1105, or email volunteerservices@yumaregional.org

Thursday

April 15

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A

INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com, or contact Elizabeth Hammonds at 928-336-1105, or email volunteerservices@yumaregional.org

Saturday

April 17

DRIVE THRU LUMINARIA RELAY FOR LIFE

WHEN: 7:15 p.m.

WHERE: Arizona Western College, “P1” parking lot.

GOING ON: The American Cancer Society will be hosting a drive-thru luminaria ceremony. The luminarias will be displayed in the “P1” parking lot of Arizona Western College for our Relayers and our community to drive or walk by (depending on COVID-19 regulations at that time) during a 2-hour window that evening.

INFO: Learn more at www.RelayforLife.org/yumacountyaz

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Friel Centre, 11546 E. 40th St.

GOING ON: The St, John Neumann Catholic community in the Foothills is sponsoring a blood drive to help meet a need by patients in the area. Visit www.BloodHero.com to schedule an appointment to give blood. Sponsor code: St John NCC

INFO: For eligibility questions, call 800-288-2199, Extension 5497. For all other questions, call Theresa at 970-371-3464 or St John Neumann Church at 928-342-3544

