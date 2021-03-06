Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Saturday
March 6
ARTRAILS STUDIO TOUR
WHEN: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
WHERE: Eight stops in the Foothills – visit www.mtnsaa.org to download the map.
GOING ON: Mountain Shadows Artists Association is sponsoring this studio tour focusing on the art and artists of the Yuma Foothills. This year there will be 8 open studios and 22 artists. Everything will be set up outdoors, and visitors are asked to wear masks.
INFO: For more information, call Kirk, 208-880-6609, or visit www.mtnsaa.org
Monday
March 8
NEEDHAMS CONCERT
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Foothills Assembly of God, 12831 E. 41st St.
GOING ON: A free performance of the Needhams
Tuesday
March 9
LAUNCH INTO KINDER
WHEN: 4-6 p.m.
WHERE: Alice Byrne, Carver, Pecan Grove, Rolle and Roosevelt elementary schools
GOING ON: This event is designed to help incoming kindergarten students get acquainted with their new schools – meet the teachers and learn about programs. Parents can register their incoming kindergarten student, and there will be giveaways for children who are present.
INFO: For more information, visit www.yuma.org/Kindergarten-Launchpad
Wednesday
March 10
LAUNCH INTO KINDER
WHEN: 4-6 p.m.
WHERE: C.W. McGraw, Desert Mesa, Dorothy Hall, Mary A. Otondo, O.C. Johnson, Palmcroft and Sunrise elementary schools
GOING ON: This event is designed to help incoming kindergarten students get acquainted with their new schools – meet the teachers and learn about programs. Parents can register their incoming kindergarten student, and there will be giveaways for children who are present.
INFO: For more information, visit www.yuma.org/Kindergarten-Launchpad
Tuesday
March 16
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.
Wednesday
March 17
SEASONAL ALLERGIES – WHAT TO DO TO AVOID THE ACHOO
WHEN: 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Facebook Live with Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma Sun
GOING ON: Join Dr. Kristina Diaz and allergy expert, Dr. Madhu Narra as they share information allergy sufferers need to know to get through this allergy season. Viewers are welcome to submit questions either during the event or in advance at communityrelations@yumaregional.org
COST: Free
INFO: Watch at www.Facebook.com/YumaRegional or www.Facebook.com/YumaSun
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.
Thursday
March 18
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE: SpringHill Suites Yuma Sunridge Conference Room, 1825 E. 18th St.
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.
CONCERT WITH RALPH GRAY
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Foothills Assembly of God, 12831 E. 41st St.
GOING ON: A free performance of Ralph Gray
Friday
March 19
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: SpringHill Suites Yuma Sunridge Conference Room, 1825 E. 18th St.
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.
Saturday
March 20
HELPING OUR HEROES
WHEN: Sign in from 10-11 a.m., last bike in at 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Ride starts at 2575 S. Virginia Ave.
GOING ON: The American Legion Post 19 Riders are hosting a ride. All proceeds go toward helping local veterans. Cost includes a meal, 50/50 Draw, grand prize and a raffle.
COST: $15 for a single rider, $25 per couple.
Saturday
March 27
PINWHEELS FOR A CAUSE GOLF TOURNAMENT
WHEN: 8 a.m.
WHERE: Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive
GOING ON: A four-person scramble golf tournament, with proceeds going to Amberly’s Place
COST: $100 per player
INFO: To learn more, call Trevor at 928-373-0849, or email Trevor@AmberlysPlace.com
Wednesday
March 31
JAM UNIVERSITY SENIOR NIGHT
WHEN: 7 P.M.
WHERE: Online with Facebook Live – Facebook.com/yumaartcenter or on Instagram, @yumaartcenter
GOING ON: Join the Yuma Art Center for a virtual concert with Jam University for Senior Night, streaming live from the Historic Yuma Theatre. Featured performers include Isabella Olin, Mia Gwynn, Alyssa Alvarez and Summer Kirk.
COST: Free