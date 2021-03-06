Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.

Share your event information with the Yuma Sun’s online calendar. Submissions are free and follow the same guidelines as What’s Going On. Go to YumaSun.com/calendar.

Saturday

March 6

ARTRAILS STUDIO TOUR

WHEN: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

WHERE: Eight stops in the Foothills – visit www.mtnsaa.org to download the map.

GOING ON: Mountain Shadows Artists Association is sponsoring this studio tour focusing on the art and artists of the Yuma Foothills. This year there will be 8 open studios and 22 artists. Everything will be set up outdoors, and visitors are asked to wear masks.

INFO: For more information, call Kirk, 208-880-6609, or visit www.mtnsaa.org

Monday

March 8

NEEDHAMS CONCERT

WHEN: 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Foothills Assembly of God, 12831 E. 41st St.

GOING ON: A free performance of the Needhams

Tuesday

March 9

LAUNCH INTO KINDER

WHEN: 4-6 p.m.

WHERE: Alice Byrne, Carver, Pecan Grove, Rolle and Roosevelt elementary schools

GOING ON: This event is designed to help incoming kindergarten students get acquainted with their new schools – meet the teachers and learn about programs. Parents can register their incoming kindergarten student, and there will be giveaways for children who are present.

INFO: For more information, visit www.yuma.org/Kindergarten-Launchpad

Wednesday

March 10

LAUNCH INTO KINDER

WHEN: 4-6 p.m.

WHERE: C.W. McGraw, Desert Mesa, Dorothy Hall, Mary A. Otondo, O.C. Johnson, Palmcroft and Sunrise elementary schools

GOING ON: This event is designed to help incoming kindergarten students get acquainted with their new schools – meet the teachers and learn about programs. Parents can register their incoming kindergarten student, and there will be giveaways for children who are present.

INFO: For more information, visit www.yuma.org/Kindergarten-Launchpad

Tuesday

March 16

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A

INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.

Wednesday

March 17

SEASONAL ALLERGIES – WHAT TO DO TO AVOID THE ACHOO

WHEN: 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Facebook Live with Yuma Regional Medical Center and the Yuma Sun

GOING ON: Join Dr. Kristina Diaz and allergy expert, Dr. Madhu Narra as they share information allergy sufferers need to know to get through this allergy season. Viewers are welcome to submit questions either during the event or in advance at communityrelations@yumaregional.org

COST: Free

INFO: Watch at www.Facebook.com/YumaRegional or www.Facebook.com/YumaSun

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A

INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.

Thursday

March 18

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

WHERE: SpringHill Suites Yuma Sunridge Conference Room, 1825 E. 18th St.

INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.

CONCERT WITH RALPH GRAY

WHEN: 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Foothills Assembly of God, 12831 E. 41st St.

GOING ON: A free performance of Ralph Gray

Friday

March 19

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: SpringHill Suites Yuma Sunridge Conference Room, 1825 E. 18th St.

INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.

Saturday

March 20

HELPING OUR HEROES

WHEN: Sign in from 10-11 a.m., last bike in at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ride starts at 2575 S. Virginia Ave.

GOING ON: The American Legion Post 19 Riders are hosting a ride. All proceeds go toward helping local veterans. Cost includes a meal, 50/50 Draw, grand prize and a raffle.

COST: $15 for a single rider, $25 per couple.

Saturday

March 27

PINWHEELS FOR A CAUSE GOLF TOURNAMENT

WHEN: 8 a.m.

WHERE: Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive

GOING ON: A four-person scramble golf tournament, with proceeds going to Amberly’s Place

COST: $100 per player

INFO: To learn more, call Trevor at 928-373-0849, or email Trevor@AmberlysPlace.com

Wednesday

March 31

JAM UNIVERSITY SENIOR NIGHT

WHEN: 7 P.M.

WHERE: Online with Facebook Live – Facebook.com/yumaartcenter or on Instagram, @yumaartcenter

GOING ON: Join the Yuma Art Center for a virtual concert with Jam University for Senior Night, streaming live from the Historic Yuma Theatre. Featured performers include Isabella Olin, Mia Gwynn, Alyssa Alvarez and Summer Kirk.

COST: Free

0
0
0
0
0