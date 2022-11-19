Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but events can change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Saturday
Nov. 19
COMMUNITY BAZAAR
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
GOING ON: Handmade/homemade gifts for all occasions, including baked goods, ceramics, jewelry, plants and more. Sales help support scholarships for Yuma County, through the Southwest Association for Family and Community Education.
COST: Free admission.
FOOTBALL PARTY
WHEN: Noon
WHERE: Brewers Airport Sports Bar
GOING ON: Watch the Montana State Bobcats play the University of Montana Grizzlies with fellow Montana folks.
COLORADO RIVER CROSSING BALLOON FESTIVAL BALLOON LAUNCH
WHEN: 6 a.m. – gates open to the public, with launch at sunrise
WHERE: West Wetlands Park, 1st Street and 12th Avenue
GOING ON: The balloon festival will take off with a sunrise flag ceremony and mass ascension
COST: The event is free; however, tethered balloon rides will be available for $25 per person
INFO: Call the Caballeros de Yuma at 928-343-1715, or email info@caballeros.org.
COLORADO RIVER CROSSING BALLOON FESTIVAL EVENING GLOW
WHEN: 3-9 p.m., with the desert glow at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Ray Kroc/Desert Sun Stadium, Avenue A and 32nd Street
GOING ON: Food, drinks, vendors and family fun, with the desert glow featuring balloons inflated, tethered and illuminated to music, followed by a fireworks show.
COST: $3 per person, plus a non-perishable food item
INFO: Call the Caballeros de Yuma at 928-343-1715, or email info@caballeros.org.
Sunday
Nov. 20
COLORADO RIVER CROSSING BALLOON FESTIVAL BALLOON LAUNCH
WHEN: 6 a.m. – gates open to the public, with launch at sunrise
WHERE: West Wetlands Park, 1st Street and 12th Avenue
GOING ON: The balloon festival will take off with a sunrise flag ceremony and mass ascension
COST: The event is free; however, tethered balloon rides will be available for $25 per person
INFO: Call the Caballeros de Yuma at 928-343-1715, or email info@caballeros.org.
ST. PAUL’S CONCERT SERIES
WHEN: 5 p.m.
WHERE: 1550 S. 14th Ave.
GOING ON: Come hear Dmitry Kirichenko on piano as part of the St. Paul’s Concert Series.
Wednesday
Nov. 23
FUNDRAISER TAKEOVER
WHEN: 4-7 p.m.
WHERE: American Legion Post 56, 1490 W. 3rd St.
GOING ON: A fundraiser takeover for Wreaths Across America, featuring desserts, raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more.
COST: $10 per plate, which includes baby back ribs or cod, coleslaw, French fries and corn bread
INFO: Contact Winnie at 928-502-0238
Saturday
Nov. 26
JOSEFINA YEPEZ CANCER WALK-A-THON
WHEN: 8 a.m.
WHERE: A 6.4 mile walk that starts at the San Luis Health Clinic on Main Street in Somerton, goes to the Cocopah Casino and back.
GOING ON: A walkathon to raise funds for cancer awareness and support for families in Yuma County who have been impacted by cancer, with music, food, informational booths and activities.
COST: $15
INFO: 928-920-2699 or jycwalkathon@gmail.com or jycwalk.com
Tuesday
Nov. 29
26th ANNUAL CONSTITUTION FORUM BILL OF RIGHTS CELEBRATION
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: The Freedom Library, 2035 S. Arizona Ave.
GOING ON: Celebrate liberty, and learn about the individual impact of the U.S. Constitution. Scholarships will be awarded, and Constitutional Scholar Krisanne Hall will be featured in a video presentation. There will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle prizes.
COST: Free, but contributions are welcome.
INFO: Call 928-246-2327, or email info@freedomlibrary.org
GIVING TUESDAY TAKEOVER
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE: The Pint House, 265 S. Main St., Yuma
GOING ON: Stop by the Pint House for food and drink specials all day, with proceeds benefiting the Yuma Community Food Bank
Wednesday
Nov. 30
LIGHTING OF CENTENNIAL PARK
WHEN: 5 p.m.
WHERE: Centennial Park, 316 N. Somerton Ave., Somerton
GOING ON: The mayor and city council will light Centennial Park for the holidays, and there will be arts and crafts activities, live performances and more.
INFO: Visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofsomerton.
Friday
Dec. 2
16th ANNUAL JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 298 W. 3rd St.
GOING ON: A beautiful display of Yuma’s largest collection (400+) of unique nativity sets from around the world. Unusual gift items and holiday crafts as well as soup, sandwiches and baked goods will be available for purchase.
COST: Admission is $1, or a non-perishable food item. Proceeds will go to the Yuma Community Food Bank.
INFO: Visit www.Yuma1st.org or call 928-783-3674.
OLD TOWN CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
WHEN: 4-9 p.m.
WHERE: Main Street Yuma
GOING ON: Join the City of Yuma as it lights up downtown with Christmas lights and the lighting of the Main Street Christmas tree. The event features sweet treats, Santa being rescued from the top of the Art Center, free photos with Santa, live performances, and more.
COST: Free
INFO: Visit www.YumaAZ.gov
Saturday
Dec. 3
16th ANNUAL JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 298 W. 3rd St.
GOING ON: A beautiful display of Yuma’s largest collection (400+) of unique nativity sets from around the world. Unusual gift items and holiday crafts as well as soup, sandwiches and baked goods will be available for purchase.
COST: Admission is $1, or a non-perishable food item. Proceeds will go to the Yuma Community Food Bank.
INFO: Visit www.Yuma1st.org or call 928-783-3674.
POSADA
WHEN: 4-9 p.m.
WHERE: Chile Pepper, 1030 W. 24th St.
GOING ON: A holiday party to support Amberly’s Place and the Yuma Community Food Bank, with a gingerbread village, hot cocoa with Santa, Lowriders from Streetwise Car Club, a canned food drive, and more.
INFO: Visit https://www.facebook.com/chilepepper.yuma, or call 928-783-4213.
Friday
Dec. 9
THE NUTCRACKER
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Snider Auditorium, 400 S. 6th Ave., Yuma
GOING ON: Ballet Yuma presents The Nutcracker 2022.
COST: $25-$30 per ticket
INFO: Tickets available at BalletYuma.org, or contact Jenn at 928-446-6770.
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
WHERE: St. John Neumann Catholic Community’s Friel Centre, 11545 E. 40th St.
GOING ON: A Vitalant blood drive.
INFO: To register, visit www.BloodHero.com, or for eligibility questions, call 800-288-2199, ext. 5497. Or contact Theresa at 970-371-3464.
Saturday
Dec. 10
THE NUTCRACKER
WHEN: 3 p.m.
WHERE: Snider Auditorium, 400 S. 6th Ave., Yuma
GOING ON: Ballet Yuma presents The Nutcracker 2022.
COST: $25-$30 per ticket
INFO: Tickets available at BalletYuma.org, or contact Jenn at 928-446-6770.
Sunday
Dec. 11
THE NUTCRACKER
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Snider Auditorium, 400 S. 6th Ave., Yuma
GOING ON: Ballet Yuma presents The Nutcracker 2022.
COST: $25-$30 per ticket
INFO: Tickets available at BalletYuma.org, or contact Jenn at 928-446-6770.
ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS
ON THE COLORADO
WHEN: 3-8 p.m.
WHERE: Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave., Yuma
GOING ON: A family-fun holiday kickoff, featuring Christmas crafts, letters to Santa, photos with Santa, ornament making, train rides, face painting, cookies, hot cocoa and more.
COST: $5 for general admission, $20 for an activity ticket, which includes an ornament, train ride, photo with Santa, hot cocoa, face painting, train ride and more.
INFO: To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrx376hh
Thursday
Dec. 15
STATUE OF LIBERTY DEDICATION
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Arizona Inn and Suites, 2655 S. 4th Ave.
GOING ON: The Freedom Library will host the dedication of an artist’s rendition of the Statue of Liberty.