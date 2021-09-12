Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Friday
Sept. 17
CONSTITUTION DAY OPEN HOUSE
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: The Freedom Library, 2035 S. Arizona Ave.
GOING ON: The 9th annual event will feature An American Rhapsody. Attendees can celebrate liberty and learn about what it’s like to live without freedom.
COST: Free, but contributions are welcome. All proceeds benefit the Freedom Library Scholarship Fund.
INFO: Call 928-920-9187, or visit www.freedomlibrary.com.
Saturday
Sept. 18
YUMA WEDDING, QUINCEANERA & CELEBRATIONS EXPO
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
GOING ON: Planning a wedding or quinceañera or celebration? Or are you just a romantic at heart? Stop by the Yuma Wedding Expo! Meet with Yuma’s local celebration experts, learn what’s new and exciting for 2021 and beyond. Watch two fashion shows, try samples, hear music, win prizes and have fun!
INFO: Visit https://tinyurl.com/YumaExpo
COLORADO RIVER/WEST WETLANDS PARK CLEANUP
WHEN: 9-11 a.m.
WHERE: The event will begin at the West Wetlands Park, 282 N. 12th Ave.
GOING ON: In honor of National Clean Up Day, this volunteer event will collect trash from the riverfront parks in Yuma. Trash bags and limited work gloves will be supplied. Organizers note the goal is to clean up the wetlands, make the spaces cleaner and safer for the community, and to encourage others to do the same.
COST: Free
INFO: Signup at https://yumacleanup.eventbrite.com
PASTA FEED FUNDRAISER
WHEN: 4-7 p.m.
WHERE: Disabled American Veterans, 954 S. 13th Ave.
GOING ON: A fundraiser for the Wreaths Across America project, with raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more. All proceeds go toward wreaths for the veterans at Desert Lawn and Sunset Vista cemeteries.
COST: $10
INFO: Call Winnie Moir, 928-502-0238.
Thursday
Sept. 23
MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 Main St.
GOING ON: Presented by the Yuma County Library District, film lovers are invited to watch ten short films (18 minutes and under), and vote for your favorite one! www.manhattanshort.com
COST: There is no charge to attend. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the concession stand.
INFO: Contact the Yuma County Library District at
(928) 782-1871, or visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/yumalibrary
Friday
Sept. 24
TACOS AND TUNES MUSIC FEST
WHEN: Doors open at 3 p.m., concerts start at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Desert Sun Stadium, 3500 S. Avenue A
GOING ON: Two days of tacos and live music! Friday features mariachi/cumbia artists, including Mariachi Divas and Metalachi.
COST: Daytime passes are $3, available at the door only. Concert general admission for Friday and Saturday night is $20 per night, or $40 for the all-weekend pass.
INFO: Visit the Caballeros de Yuma website, www.caballeros.org
Saturday
Sept. 25
TACOS AND TUNES MUSIC FEST
WHEN: Doors open at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Desert Sun Stadium, 3500 S. Avenue A
GOING ON: Two days of tacos and live music! Saturday’s lineup features pop/country artists, including headliner Michael Ray.
COST: Daytime passes are $3, available at the door only. Concert general admission for Friday and Saturday night is $20 per night, or $40 for the all-weekend pass.
INFO: Visit the Caballeros de Yuma website, www.caballeros.org