Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.

Share your event information with the Yuma Sun’s online calendar. Submissions are free and follow the same guidelines as What’s Going On. Go to YumaSun.com/calendar.

Saturday

May 29

CROSSES FOR VETERANS

WHEN: 7 a.m. until finished

WHERE: Desert Lawn Memorial Park

GOING ON: Volunteers are needed to assist the Yuma Young Marines and other veterans’ organizations with placing crosses, flags and poppies on veterans’ graves

INFO: To learn more, contact Eleanor (928) 514-8288 or Noel (928) 580-2005

Monday

May 31

MEMORIAL DAY FLAG RAISING CEREMONY

WHEN: 10 a.m.

WHERE: Fisher’s Landing Fire Station, 10882 N. Fisher’s Landing Road

GOING ON: A flag-raising ceremony to honor the men and women who gave their lives for America

COST: Free

INFO: To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/fisherslandingresortaz

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

WHEN: Beginning at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Ocean to Ocean Bridge; Desert Lawn, 1415 S. 1st Ave.; Sunset Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, 11357 S. 40th Ave.; American Veterans Post 330, 8889 S. Frontage Road.

GOING ON: American Legion Post 19 and other veterans groups will most Memorial Day remembrance services at 8 a.m. at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge, 9 a.m. at Desert Lawn, 11 a.m. at Sunset Vista Funeral Home & Crematory and at 1 p.m. American Veterans Post 330. From noon to 3 p.m. Post 19 will host a hamburger, cheeseburger and hotdog lunch at 2575 S. Virginia Drive.

MEMORIAL DAY FLAG RAISING

WHEN: Noon

WHERE: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8242, 7120 S. Highway 95

GOING ON: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 will host a flag raising ceremony by the Rough Riders motorcycle club at the post, followed by hamburger and hotdog lunch and music by Cougar, which will perform from 1-4 p.m.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE IN WELLTON

WHEN: 10 a.m.

WHERE: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6790 in Wellton, 29389 Oakland Ave.

GOING ON: VFW Post 6790 will host a Memorial Day service. Those attending will gather at the post at 10 a.m. and travel together to the town’s cemetery for the observance.

Tuesday

June 1

CROSSES FOR VETERANS

WHEN: 7 a.m. until finished

WHERE: Desert Lawn Memorial Park

GOING ON: Volunteers are needed to assist the Yuma Young Marines and other veterans’ organizations to clean up veterans’ gravesites.

INFO: To learn more, contact Eleanor (928) 514-8288 or Noel (928) 580-2005

Friday

June 4

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING

WHEN: Participants must attend all 4 classes – 6-8 p.m. June 4 and June 11, and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 5 and 12.

WHERE: Yuma County Public Works Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5 1/2 E

GOING ON: Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program educates individuals about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, terrorism, and disaster medical operations. CERT volunteers can then help others in the community in the wake of a disaster or support emergency response agencies.

INFO: For more information about this class: https://www.ready.gov/community-emergency-response-team or call Yuma County Office of Emergency Management 928-317-4681.

Saturday

June 5

CREATE YOUR OWN SUNCATCHER

WHERE: Zoom, using class login

GOING ON: Children are invited to join the Colorado River State Historic Park for its virtual Saturdays at the Museum craft classes held over Zoom. Participants will enjoy hands-on learning while creating a suncatcher. Participants need to pick up the bag of class supplies from the park prior to the event.

COST: $5 a participant. Children should be accompanied by an adult who can help them, and all ages are welcome.

INFO: To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoRiverStateHistoricPark

Tuesday

June 8

CONSTITUTION DISCUSSION SESSIONS

WHEN: 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday through June 29

WHERE: The Freedom Library, 2035 S. Arizona Ave.

GOING ON: A five-week discussion series – the first hour will be spent watching video by KrisAnne Hall, with the second hour a roundtable discussion of the video.

COST: Free, although a freewill food donation to Crossroads Mission will be accepted.

INFO: Visit www.KrisAnneHall.com to learn more, or contact the Freedom Library at 928-246-2327

Wednesday

June 9

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 1-6 p.m.

WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administrative Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A

INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.

Thursday

June 10

BLOOD DRIVE

WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administrative Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A

INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.

LIFE CARE PLANNING

WHEN: 10 a.m.

WHERE: Zoom event – https://bit.ly/3eX92u4, password: AAA510

GOING ON: WACOG-Area Agency on Aging and Marle Ethelbah of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General are presenting this free event, to help plan one’s end of life wishes.

INFO: Contact Carol Brown, CarolB@wacog.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you