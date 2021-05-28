Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Saturday
May 29
CROSSES FOR VETERANS
WHEN: 7 a.m. until finished
WHERE: Desert Lawn Memorial Park
GOING ON: Volunteers are needed to assist the Yuma Young Marines and other veterans’ organizations with placing crosses, flags and poppies on veterans’ graves
INFO: To learn more, contact Eleanor (928) 514-8288 or Noel (928) 580-2005
Monday
May 31
MEMORIAL DAY FLAG RAISING CEREMONY
WHEN: 10 a.m.
WHERE: Fisher’s Landing Fire Station, 10882 N. Fisher’s Landing Road
GOING ON: A flag-raising ceremony to honor the men and women who gave their lives for America
COST: Free
INFO: To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/fisherslandingresortaz
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES
WHEN: Beginning at 8 a.m.
WHERE: Ocean to Ocean Bridge; Desert Lawn, 1415 S. 1st Ave.; Sunset Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, 11357 S. 40th Ave.; American Veterans Post 330, 8889 S. Frontage Road.
GOING ON: American Legion Post 19 and other veterans groups will most Memorial Day remembrance services at 8 a.m. at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge, 9 a.m. at Desert Lawn, 11 a.m. at Sunset Vista Funeral Home & Crematory and at 1 p.m. American Veterans Post 330. From noon to 3 p.m. Post 19 will host a hamburger, cheeseburger and hotdog lunch at 2575 S. Virginia Drive.
MEMORIAL DAY FLAG RAISING
WHEN: Noon
WHERE: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8242, 7120 S. Highway 95
GOING ON: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 will host a flag raising ceremony by the Rough Riders motorcycle club at the post, followed by hamburger and hotdog lunch and music by Cougar, which will perform from 1-4 p.m.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE IN WELLTON
WHEN: 10 a.m.
WHERE: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6790 in Wellton, 29389 Oakland Ave.
GOING ON: VFW Post 6790 will host a Memorial Day service. Those attending will gather at the post at 10 a.m. and travel together to the town’s cemetery for the observance.
Tuesday
June 1
CROSSES FOR VETERANS
WHEN: 7 a.m. until finished
WHERE: Desert Lawn Memorial Park
GOING ON: Volunteers are needed to assist the Yuma Young Marines and other veterans’ organizations to clean up veterans’ gravesites.
INFO: To learn more, contact Eleanor (928) 514-8288 or Noel (928) 580-2005
Friday
June 4
COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING
WHEN: Participants must attend all 4 classes – 6-8 p.m. June 4 and June 11, and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 5 and 12.
WHERE: Yuma County Public Works Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5 1/2 E
GOING ON: Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program educates individuals about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, terrorism, and disaster medical operations. CERT volunteers can then help others in the community in the wake of a disaster or support emergency response agencies.
INFO: For more information about this class: https://www.ready.gov/community-emergency-response-team or call Yuma County Office of Emergency Management 928-317-4681.
Saturday
June 5
CREATE YOUR OWN SUNCATCHER
WHERE: Zoom, using class login
GOING ON: Children are invited to join the Colorado River State Historic Park for its virtual Saturdays at the Museum craft classes held over Zoom. Participants will enjoy hands-on learning while creating a suncatcher. Participants need to pick up the bag of class supplies from the park prior to the event.
COST: $5 a participant. Children should be accompanied by an adult who can help them, and all ages are welcome.
INFO: To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoRiverStateHistoricPark
Tuesday
June 8
CONSTITUTION DISCUSSION SESSIONS
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday through June 29
WHERE: The Freedom Library, 2035 S. Arizona Ave.
GOING ON: A five-week discussion series – the first hour will be spent watching video by KrisAnne Hall, with the second hour a roundtable discussion of the video.
COST: Free, although a freewill food donation to Crossroads Mission will be accepted.
INFO: Visit www.KrisAnneHall.com to learn more, or contact the Freedom Library at 928-246-2327
Wednesday
June 9
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 1-6 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administrative Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.
Thursday
June 10
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administrative Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com.
LIFE CARE PLANNING
WHEN: 10 a.m.
WHERE: Zoom event – https://bit.ly/3eX92u4, password: AAA510
GOING ON: WACOG-Area Agency on Aging and Marle Ethelbah of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General are presenting this free event, to help plan one’s end of life wishes.
INFO: Contact Carol Brown, CarolB@wacog.com.