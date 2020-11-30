SOMERTON – A road project aimed at serving projected on Somerton’s west side is on schedule to be completed in February, the city’s public works director says.
Cesar Chavez Avenue, a two-lane roadway, will be widened to include a turn lane and repaved on its stretch between Main and Jefferson streets. Traffic signals will also be installed at Cesar Chavez and Main.
DPE Construction of Yuma is the contractor for the more than $1.3 million project approved in September by the Somerton City Council.
Underground water lines are currently being installed at the site, with the next step to be preparation of the road bed for paving, said Samuel Palacios, Somerton’s public works director.
Also as part of the project, a sidewalk will be built on the east side of Cesar Chavez between Main and Spring streets. Currently there is no sidewalk.
The work is taking place in the area where the Yuma Union High School District plans to build a new high school campus and where future residential and commercial development is expected to take place.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is funding 70% of the project, with the city providing the balance of funds.
Palacios the work is on track to be wrapped up in February.