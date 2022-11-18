Five weeks ago Yuma Catholic High School and Buckeye High School squared off in a 4A West Valley Region game at Ricky Gwynn Stadium, and scored 93 points between them.
Another slugfest was expected Friday night when the two squared off again, this time in an Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Conference State Championship first-round playoff game.
And they didn’t disappoint.
The two teams put a combined 98 points on the scoreboard, with Yuma Catholic coming out ahead, again, 56-42, to advance to next week’s quarterfinal round.
The first time the Shamrocks and Hawks played, Yuma Catholic won 48-45.
In that first meeting Shamrocks quarterback Richard Stallworth became Arizona’s all-time leader in high school touchdown passes thrown. He threw six that night.
Friday, seemingly with no more records to break, Stallworth was still stellar, tossing seven touchdown passes in a 26-for-35 performance, good for 518 yards.
“And no picks, that’s always good,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth. “That’s big time football.”
Perhaps the biggest touchdown toss was a 30-yarder to Jarred Marquez with 4:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.The score came after Buckeye, which trialed 42-21 at the half, had pulled to within one touchdown at 49-42 with 9:30 remaining.
It was one of only two touchdowns the Shamrocks scored in the second half.
“Oh man, we tried to give it back for a minute,” said Rhett Stallworth. “We had a three touchdown lead, we thought we had it where we wanted to be, and we couldn’t put it away.
“But at the end of the day we got it done.
“We all made mistakes, we all have things to do, including myself. I called a couple of plays that were just not the right thing for the right time and didn’t give us the best opportunity.”
Sir Stokes led all Yuma Catholic receivers with five catches for 159 yard and two touchdowns. Dion Quintana had three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns, Marquez finished with four catches for 57 yard and one touchdown, Jace Seale had four catches for 62 yards and Logan Rush had two catches for 19 yards and one touchdown.
On the ground, Tayt Ford had 10 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, a 27-yard run in the first quarter which kicked off the night’s scoring extravaganza.
The Shamrocks, seeded No. 5, will now face Lake Havasu High School in next week’s quarterfinal round after the Knights, seeded No. 13, upset No. 4-seed San Tan Valley-Poston Butte High School Friday night.
The game will be played at Yuma Catholic by virtue of the Shamrocks having the higher seed.