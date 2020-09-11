Beginning Saturday night, the exterior of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will be painted gold in observance of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – and residents are encouraged to join in.
With a donation of $10 or more, individuals can procure one of the 1,000 gold light bulbs in-stock at the Foundation of YRMC to display their support and “light up the night” through Sept. 30 for children battling cancer.
The funds will go toward the establishment of the Pediatric Cancer Support Fund, which will serve as an immediate resource to relieve the financial burden of local families who’ve received a diagnosis, whether or not their treatment is coming from YRMC.
“If we can’t take care of patients here at Yuma Regional Medical Center – which certainly is first and foremost – being able to support families to ensure that they can get the care that they need and be a financial resource is really important,” said Foundation of YRMC Director Jackie Woodwell. “We know that so many fundraisers happen for individuals within our community, and that will still continue, but knowing right away that this is a place they can turn to ask for support and get support is important.”
In order to activate the fund, $25,000 is needed, according to Woodwell.
Donations can be made to the Foundation by mail or via Paypal, Venmo, or credit card at givebutter.com/LighttheNight. Light bulbs are available for pick-up at the Foundation office, located inside the YRMC Corporate Center at 399 W. 32nd St.
Woodwell noted that individuals do not need to purchase a light bulb to make a donation.
“We hope that by the lights being displayed throughout Yuma, our area families feel well-supported and well-loved,” said Woodwell. “We look forward to seeing the funds that are raised really make a meaningful impact for those that will need it.”
The formation of the Pediatric Cancer Support Fund stems from a campaign spearheaded by the friends and family of Yuma’s 16-year-old Kate Campa to raise awareness about pediatric cancer and ways to support families who, like Campa’s, are currently in the midst of that reality.
A junior at Gila Ridge High School, Campa was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in December 2018 and, after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, received a “no evidence of disease” diagnosis the following August. In February 2020, however, she learned that the cancer had returned.
“She’s tried several different things, it’s kind of been a roller coaster,” said Kristan Sheppeard, a longtime friend of the Campa family. “She’s now on a chemotherapy that was created in 1959, so that’s part of the awareness she wants to get out there – money for funding and research and shining a light on where they’re at and where they need to be.”
Earlier this month, complications with Campa’s chemo sent her via airlift to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where she was placed in the intensive care unit and underwent a surgery. According to Sheppeard, those days – and nights – were long and frightening, but Campa has since been discharged from the hospital, is in good spirits and continues to fight with everything she has.
Having watched Campa perform in competitive dance events for the majority of her life, Sheppeard said this isn’t out of character.
“Kate was a very strong, strong competitive dancer, which we’re sure plays into how strong of a fighter she is with this battle,” Sheppeard said. “She always has an attitude to win. We use a couple different hashtags when we post about her (on ‘Team Kate’ social media), but one of them is always ‘relentless,’ because that’s a word that just really embodies her attitude. Don’t get me wrong, there are sad moments and scary moments, but she always comes back stronger, it seems like. She has such a will to survive and take on whatever she has to.”
It’s that resoluteness, paired with a strong faith in God, that pushes the Campa family to persevere even on their darkest days, Sheppeard said.
“They definitely have strong faith, there’s no doubt about that,” she said. “Kate was perfect in competitive dance because she was out there to win. It was about accomplishing and, really, winning. She (shows) a strong personality to everything she approaches in life, and always has since she was a little girl. Her attitude leads her parents, even though they’re very strong people in their own right as well. If she can do this, they can do this and if they can do this, we can do this – it’s that kind of attitude.”
Another hashtag often appears in Team Kate posts is “pray like she is yours.”
“If it’s not happening to your child or your sister or your niece or nephew, it’s a little bit removed,” said Sheppeard. “You might even think subconsciously, ‘It couldn’t happen to me,’ but it’s happening to random families in our community that may have thought the same thing prior to their diagnosis. We almost want everyone to sit and close their eyes and think about what that would feel like if you got that news, then follow (Campa’s) story and put yourself in her shoes. What would you feel like if that was your son or daughter, what would you want the community to do, what would you want the medical world to be doing? And then act on those thoughts.”
According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 43 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day. In Yuma, Sheppeard said she is personally aware of nine families whose children are fighting a diagnosis of their own. The intention of the campaign, she said, is not just to raise awareness for the Campas, but for all families who have been affected by cancer –past, present and future.
“It’s not just one, although one is enough – one is too many,” said Sheppeard. “Forty-three families are going to find out today that their children are battling a life-threatening disease, and that’s something that nobody should have to endure. The more we can share the facts about those kids and the kids to come and how we can make a change and get more funding into research so these numbers can go down – it’s time to put these kids at the top of the list.”
Local businesses or individuals interested in launching their own project in the campaign are encouraged to contact Sheppeard at (928) 246-9108 to join the cause.
“I know there’s a lot of creative people in Yuma with huge hearts, so if they just want to do something different or unique, I’d love for them to reach out to me,” she said. “I know it means a ton to (the Campas). It’s fuel to their fight.”
To learn more about Campa’s story and find updates about National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month projects in the local community, follow the “Team Kate” Facebook at facebook.com/teamkatecampa or Instagram at @teamkatecampa.