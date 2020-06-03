The process of resuming local high school athletics took a step in the right direction on Wednesday after a meeting between the Yuma Union High School District and athletic directors in the area.
Almost a week after the Arizona Interscholastic Association sent out recommended guidelines, the YUHSD agreed on Wednesday to allow local athletic programs to reopen for “limited activity” on June 15.
After nearly a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance with the AIA guidelines, YUHSD will focus on “phase one” of reopening.
“We are excited for some form of athletics to return. Even if it’s in a limited form right now, the students are why all of us are here and it will be great to see them back on our campuses,” Gila Ridge High School Athletic Director Steve Anderson said in the District’s press release. “The district is waiting until June 15 to open offseason practices in order to finalize procedures to ensure student safety. It also allows time for athletes to get cleared through Register My Athlete and for our coaches to fully understand the safety protocols that are put in place.”
Student-athlete safety is the number one priority for each school. Abiding by the AIA’s guidelines, athletes can not be in groups of more than 10 individuals, practicing/conditioning workouts must be outdoors and each athlete will be screened before each practice for the coronavirus.
Cibola Athletic Director Brett Pavey has been in discussions with coaches and staffs as they prepare to ensure the athletes safety is top priority.
“It’s not going to look like your average practice,” he said. “We have to be aware of the numbers (per group) and the spacing of the athletes. We will have staggered starting times (for practice) that we will be discussing and also looking at maybe spreading it out by grade level. Just to minimize the amount of contact that we need to have and avoid having a group that’s too large.”
Football, soccer, volleyball and basketball teams are expected to share the outdoor facilities during “phase one”.
A critical talking point discussed on Wednesday, was the rising temperatures and athletes’ lack of outdoor activity since quarantine began in early March. Coaches will proceed with caution in the opening weeks of practices for athletes to get acclimated. They’re also encouraged to bring their own water bottles for each session.
“The kids… a lot of them have been inside too much and they’ve been limited in what they can do,” Pavey said. “Our coaches, district wide specifically, are aware that it’s hot and kids are going to need to be eased back into it. Realistically, (the coaches) are pretty good about that. Our coaches are pretty seasoned, so they understand you need to adjust your practice times and increase hydration.”
Cibola football is uncertain on whether they’ll return to campus on June 15 despite head coach Steven Fritz “wanting to hit the ground running”. There’s a meeting on June 11 between families and the district that’ll hopefully provide more answers on when the Raiders will begin team conditioning.
Fritz acknowledged it’s time to prepare a plan for when his team does arrive back to school.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the usual boys and girls basketball summer league circuit will be happening this offseason. The extra competition between local schools gives coaches an opportunity to forecast the season upon them. But competition isn’t welcomed until “phase three” of the guidelines and there is no timetable when “phase two” opens.
“I haven’t put anything set in motion,” Gila Ridge boys basketball coach Joe Daily said, who also runs the boys summer league circuit. “According to the AIA, phase three is when we can get back into competition style like that and there’s no say when phase two will occur."