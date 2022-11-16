Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a campfire burn accident on Monday evening.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, at approximately 8:35 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of South Main Street for a report of a burn victim in the area.
Upon their arrival, firefighters found an approximately 60-year-old woman who had been burned when her dress was ignited by a campfire.
She was treated on scene by YFD paramedics.
The woman was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
The YFD advises the public that outdoor fires must always be closely monitored and never left unattended.
Clothing and other combustible items should always be kept at least three feet away from any campfire.
Also, be sure of the local fire restrictions and conditions, and always be sure campfires are completely extinguished.
