After being deployed for nearly two weeks, the second group of Yuma firefighters sent to help fight wildfires in California has returned home.
On Friday, the firefighters began demobilizing and arrived back in Yuma later the same night.
Yuma firefighters, working as part of an Imperial Valley Task Force, first left for assignment to the “El Dorado Fire” in the area of Yucaipa, Calif., on Saturday Sept. 5.
They were released from that fire on Sunday, Sept. 13, and reassigned to the “Creek Fire” near Fresno, Calif.
Then, on Saturday Sept. 19, a fresh group of Yuma firefighters took the place of the original four who returned to Yuma on Saturday, Sept. 20.
That second crew of Yuma firefighters continued to work on the “Creek Fire” on rotating 12 and 24 hour shifts to protect homes and dealing with hotspots in their assigned area.
Now that they are back home, they will be resuming their regular duty assignments.
The firefighters who just returned are Fire Capt. Erik Lohman, engineer John Metha and firefighters Jared White and Bryan Michaels.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.