Yuma High’s boys basketball is being temporarily halted after contact tracing involving COVID-19. Two days after playing Estrella Foothills, Estrella had a member of their team test positive for COVID, Criminals head coach Curt Weber told The Sun.
All practices and games for Yuma High boys basketball have been postponed through Feb. 5.
Boys soccer
San Luis 3, Kofa 0
The Sidewinders continue to impress as they defeated in-town rival Kofa 3-0 on Thursday.
Angel Martinez, Jesus Anguiano and Alberto Ezparza were the three San Luis players to find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Martin Sanchez had four saves.
“They did a great job in their sit pieces,” Kofa coach Jamie Nicewander said.
YC 8, Heritage Academy 0
It was quite a night for YC’S Sebastian Quintero as he netted five goals in Thursday’s win. Saul Martinez, Hector Olmos and Ian Souquon each added a goal.
Girls soccer
Kofa 8, San Luis 0
Hanna Urtado scored four goals and assisted on another in the Raiders’ victory. Roselin Ramirez added two more goals, while Melissa Esquivel and Dayana Gonzalez had one goal each.
Girls basketball
Sunrise Mountain 70, Gila Ridge 26
The Hawks were led by Felicity DeCorse’s nine points while Molly Sims added six.
Cibola 78, Kofa 7
Myna Johnson led the Raiders with 26 points, six assists and four steals while Sierra Bomhower had 14 points and six steals. Sierra Buck contributed with 12 points and Rori Hoffmeyer added eight points to go with her 15 rebounds,