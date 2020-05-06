"The history of Yuma High School began in 1909.  Your story is about to be added as the latest chapter in our Criminal history. Let’s celebrate that your Yuma High School diploma will open a world of possibilities.  Soon, you will be a proud Yuma High School alumni, I know you will cherish your memories as Yuma High School Criminals and will celebrate them at your future class reunions." -- Bob Chouinard, Yuma Principal

