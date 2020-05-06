"The history of Yuma High School began in 1909. Your story is about to be added as the latest chapter in our Criminal history. Let’s celebrate that your Yuma High School diploma will open a world of possibilities. Soon, you will be a proud Yuma High School alumni, I know you will cherish your memories as Yuma High School Criminals and will celebrate them at your future class reunions." -- Bob Chouinard, Yuma Principal
Right Now
82°
Clear
- Humidity: 19%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:45:16 AM
- Sunset: 07:24:52 PM
Today
Mostly sunny skies. Near record high temperatures. High 106F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 104F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Latest News
- K-League set for kick off as soccer resumes in South Korea
- Yuma High School Class of 2020
- Vista High School Class of 2020
- San Luis High School Class of 2020
- Cibola High School Class of 2020
- Kofa High School Class of 2020
- Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
- Cavaliers step cautiously into hopeful return to NBA season
Most Popular
Articles
- Decomposed body found inside parked motor home
- Ruben Walshe: individuo de mayor influencia en el sur del Condado de Yuma
- Comings and Goings: After 56 years, Dick’s Auto Rebuilders closes shop
- Va Iann Topete a futbol de Yavapai
- Rally calls for reopening of businesses
- Yuma County’s Most Wanted
- ‘United is even better’: Yuman jumps in to make a difference at DES, one mask at a time
- Drive-thru testing next 3 Saturdays
- Search warrants lead to arrest and recovery of stolen guns
- In Custody
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
7 May
-
7 May
-
7 May
-
7 May
-
7 May
-
7 May