Yuma High School’s new culinary arts lab is officially open for business, as unveiled in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
“At Yuma High School we have a motto: Old tradition, new commitment,” said Principal Michael Fritz. “The culinary arts classroom and laboratory...is an example of our commitment to provide Yuma High School students with quality education (and) experiences leading to every student graduating from Yuma High School college, career and community prepared. Yuma High School students deserve and have come to expect outstanding career and technical education.”
Culinary arts, according to Fritz, is one of the seven career and technical education (CTE) programs housing 34 different course sections offered on Yuma High’s campus that aim to ensure students successfully transition to postsecondary education in their chosen career field and/or emerge into the workforce with industry-specific skills and experience.
“We are committed to offering exceptional courses with industry-current curriculum and state of the art equipment,” he said.
The classroom and adjoining lab boast a large dry storage area; two prep stations stocked with specialty pots and pans; two fryers to prevent cross-contamination between food items like shrimp and shellfish; standard, depth and convection ovens; a walk-in refrigerator and freezer; a dish machine; and a hospitality area for hosting events.
“Being able to see the whole process and be a part of it has been a privilege that I know I’m not going to get again,” said Yuma High’s culinary instructor Jaclyn Hill.
According to the Yuma Sun archives, the culinary arts department temporarily moved to the basement of Yuma High’s Old Main building in November 2019 in order for construction to commence in the area sanctioned for the lab inside the school’s technology building.
According to Fritz, students were able to begin utilizing the new lab when they returned to campus for hybrid learning on Sept. 14. Multiple entities played an integral role in “making this facility what it is,” he said, including the YUHSD governing board and CTE department, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY), Thompson Architecture and Design, Arcadis Design and Consultancy and Pilkington Construction.
According to YUHSD Director of Career and Technical Education Lorie Honeycutt, the construction and equipment for the project were fully funded by STEDY. The two districts foster a partnership which enables STEDY to collect average daily membership (ADM) funds on YUHSD students beyond what YUHSD is able to collect, Honeycutt said.
This is the third culinary lab the district has constructed with STEDY’s support – while Yuma County voter-approved bonds covered the construction costs of culinary labs at Cibola and Kofa High School, STEDY provided the funding for the equipment.
By being awarded to a local contractor, namely Pilkington Construction, the project totaled $522,668 rather than the previously estimated $1 million, according to Pilkington Construction President Clint Harrington.
“Pilkington Construction is a big partner in CTE, we’re a big believer in CTE,” said Harrington. “We all win – Pilkington as the construction company, (Yuma High) gets a wonderful classroom and taxpayers win. I think it’s a good example of how we can work together to not only get what we want, but to get it at a good price.”
According to Kimberly Kahl, incoming executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the local business community also benefits from high schools housing strong CTE programs with state of the art facilities such as the culinary at Yuma High.
“They need skilled workers,” said Kahl. “It’s hugely and vitally important to the business community.”