Yuma police have arrested a man sought in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in July that left a 68-year-old female dead.
According to Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney, 44-year-old Eric Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Friday in the 6100 block of East 42nd Street.
He has been booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges,including leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury.
On Wednesday, July 29, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E after receieving a report of man down.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female, who was lying on the side of the road, had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
YPD said it thanks the community, noting that the vehicle may not have been located without help from the public.
This is still an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
