A 36-year-old Yuma man is in a Phoenix-area hospital after being shot on Monday.
Yuma police are reporting that officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of West 5th Street at approximately 11:34 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
However, when officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.