Yuma police are investigating a shooting on Monday that left one person hospitalized.
The incident happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street.
According to information provided by Yuma police, officers responded to the location for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one person in the area with a gunshot wound.
The person was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Yuma police did not release any additional information about the incident because it is still being actively investigated.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Any information that leads to an arrest may be worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.
